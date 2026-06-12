Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee To Face Three-Day Interrogation By CID, ED

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, June 12 (IANS) Trinamool Congress general secretary and Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee will have to face interrogation by two investigating agencies in three different cases for three consecutive days: June 14, June 15 and June 16.

On June 14, Sunday, he will have to appear at the headquarters of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal Police at Bhavani Bhavan in South Kolkata and face interrogation in connection with the case of mismatches in the signatures of some Trinamool legislators on a crucial resolution regarding appointments for important slots in the West Bengal assembly reserved for the opposition bench.

This will be the second round of interrogation in this case, in which Abhishek Banerjee, also the nephew of former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, will have to face. He had already undergone a marathon grilling in the matter on Thursday.

On Monday, June 15, he is supposed to face interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the latter's Salt Lake office in the northern outskirts of Kolkata in connection with the multi-crore cash-for-school-job case in West Bengal.

The ED had already served him a notice in the matter on June 3.

Finally, on Tuesday, June 16, he is again supposed to appear at the CID headquarters to face interrogation in connection with a case where he had been accused of inciting violence and threatening Union Home Minister Amit Shah before the recently concluded assembly polls in the state.

The CID officials served him a notice in the matter on Thursday evening.

Abhishek Banerjee said this evening that he would fully cooperate with any investigative agency in any case, as he had always done.

Earlier, in the case of mismatched legislators' signatures, he dodged three summonses from the CID. However, he finally appeared at the CID headquarters on Thursday after a single-judge vacation bench of the Calcutta High Court set a deadline for him to appear for interrogation.