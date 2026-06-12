Viral CCTV Shows Stray Bull Charging At Scooter Rider, Locals Rush To Save Him (WATCH)

A viral CCTV video shows a scooter rider being violently attacked by a stray bull after slowing down near the animal on a road. The bull knocks him off his vehicle and continues the attack until local residents intervene using sticks and bricks.

A shocking CCTV video showing a stray bull attacking a man riding a scooter has gone viral on social media, sparking fresh concerns about the growing presence of stray animals on public roads.

The clip captures a frightening moment when a man travelling on a two-wheeler encounters a bull standing in the middle of the road. What appears to be a routine attempt to slow down

In the footage, the rider can be seen slowing his scooter as the bull approaches. Before he can react or move away, the animal suddenly charges at him with force.

The impact throws the man off his scooter and onto the road. The bull then continues its attack, overpowering the rider as he lies almost motionless on the ground.

As the attack continues, several people from the area rush towards the scene to rescue the injured man. The situation becomes even more tense when another bull arrives nearby.

The video shows residents using sticks and throwing bricks in an effort to drive the animal away. After repeated attempts, the group finally manages to chase the bull from the area.

The injured rider is then lifted from the road and taken away for medical treatment. However, details about his condition or the exact location of the incident have not been officially confirmed.

The viral clip has triggered strong reactions online. Many users expressed concern over the increasing number of stray cattle roaming freely on roads and the danger they pose to motorists and pedestrians.

Many criticised authorities for failing to address the issue, while some focused on the rescue efforts seen in the video.

The incident sparked discussion on the risks associated with stray animals in busy public spaces and renewed calls for better management of abandoned cattle.

The video continues to be widely shared across social media platforms.