TMC Imploding Naturally After Losing Power, Says BJP's Shringla

As the rebel MPs of Trinamool Congress staked their claim on the party, Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Vardhan Shringla described the ordeal as "natural" as its leaders abandoned the party after it lost power in West Bengal, the only state in which it has presence.

Speaking with ANI, Shringla reasoned that the "irregularities, malpractices, and misgovernance" of TMC have also driven its people to "disassociate" with the party. "It is natural that this party is imploding. It is a one-state party, and when that state was lost, people started abandoning it," he said. "Secondly, irregularities, malpractices, and misgovernance have been the hallmark of TMC. Many members of the party are trying to disassociate themselves from all of this. It is a good thing that they are recognising that the BJP will provide the change that people in Bengal want in terms of development, governance, strong administration, and security," he added.

BJP leaders weigh in on TMC 'implosion'

Speaking about the infighting in TMC, West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh said, "Look at the infighting within the TMC right now--so many people are speaking out. What can I say? The law exists; everyone knows about their misdeeds. You can see how angry the people of Bengal are; they are venting that anger."

BJP leader Nalin Kohli said that the TMC members have realised that the public mood is against the former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, which has led to disassociate with the party. "There is no doubt that the TMC is going through a major crisis. In West Bengal, 58 of the elected MLAs have formed a separate group. In Delhi, 19 out of 28 Lok Sabha MPs have formed a separate group. It's clear that they do not wish to be part or work under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee," he said.

"Perhaps as elected representatives, they realise that the mood in West Bengal is completely against Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee and the brand of politics that they brought - what is called the Diamond Harbour Model, which Abhishek Banerjee had posted about," he added.

Rebels plan meeting with Speaker, CM Adhikari

Meanwhile, West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari is scheduled to reach the national capital on Sunday, June 14, to hold high-level discussions ahead of the rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) Members of Parliament meeting.

Speaking to ANI, Rebel TMC MP Jagdish Basunia stated that "West Bengal CM will meet the rebel TMC MPs in Delhi, ahead of the rebel TMC MPs' meeting with the Lok Sabha Speaker." Highlighting the group's coordinated plan, rebel TMC MP Jagadish Barma Basunia shared the itinerary for the coming days. He said, "We have been given a date for Monday (15th June) (for meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker). All (rebel) MPs will go to him, all of they are coming to Delhi tomorrow. A meeting of all MPs with CM (Suvendu Adhikari) will be held on Sunday (14th June) and then we will go to the Speaker on Monday...19 MPs will be there..."

Mahua Moitra slams rebels, cites constitutional amendment

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra launched a fresh attack on the party's rebel lawmakers, asserting that they were misreading the Constitution and had no legal basis to seek recognition as a separate bloc in Parliament. In a post shared on X, Moitra said that the 91st Constitutional Amendment of 2003 removed the provision for a separate bloc, and all 19 rebel MPs must resign and contest on a BJP ticket. "Traitor TMC lawmakers don't know the law. The 91st Amendment 2003 removed the provision for a split/ separate bloc. Number of MPs is irrelevant- 2/3 of the original political party has to MERGE with another party. All 19 traitors need to resign & contest on BJP ticket," Moitra wrote.

19 MPs, 58 MLAs break away

19 breakaway MPs, including senior leaders Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Satabdi Roy, submitted their names to the Lok Sabha Speaker's Office on May 18, according to sources on Friday. The list of MPs also includes Bapi Haldar, Dr. Sharmila Sarkar, Prasun Bandyopadhyay, Jagadish Barma Basunia, Asit Kumar Mal, Arup Chakraborty, Rachna Banerjee, Saayoni Ghosh, Khalilur Rahaman, Abu Taher Khan, Yusuf Pathan, Mitali Bag, Mala Roy, Kalipada Soren, Deepak Adhikari, June Malia, and Partha Bhowmick.

Additionally, around 58 MLAs of the TMC expressed support for expelled party leader Ritabarta Banerjee, electing him as the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, claiming the rebel faction to be the real TMC. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)