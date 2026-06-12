Delhi CM Honours Heroes Of Hauz Rani Fire, Saket Building Collapse

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday paid heartfelt tributes to those who lost their lives in the devastating fire at Hauz Rani in Malviya Nagar and the tragic building collapse in Saidulajab, Saket, at a special and solemn programme held at the Delhi Secretariat.

Heroes of Twin Tragedies Honoured

On the occasion, the Chief Minister honoured courageous citizens, police personnel, administrative officials and rescue workers who put their own lives at risk to save others. They were presented with commendation certificates and cheques of Rs 21,000 each in recognition of their efforts, according to a release from the Delhi CMO. Malviya Nagar MLA Satish Upadhyay and Chhatarpur MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar attended the event as distinguished guests.

Special Recognition for Riyazuddin Mansoori

During the programme, the Chief Minister specially honoured Riyazuddin Mansoori, who displayed exceptional courage and presence of mind during the Hauz Rani fire by laying out mattresses that helped save several lives. Appreciating his humanitarian effort, she ensured reimbursement of the cost of the mattresses he used and also presented him with a cheque of Rs 21,000 as a gesture of encouragement.

A two-minute silence was observed in memory of those who lost their lives in both tragedies.

Government Announces Compensation and Support

Paying tribute to the departed souls, CM Rekha Gupta expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families. She announced that the Delhi Government would provide an ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh to the family members of each person who died in the two incidents. In addition, financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh will be provided to those injured. She directed officials to ensure that the relief and compensation are disbursed swiftly, transparently and within a fixed timeframe so that affected families receive immediate support.

Expressing profound grief over the loss of lives, the Chief Minister said there are moments that shake the conscience of society. The Malviya Nagar fire and the Saket building collapse were such heartbreaking incidents that left many families with unbearable and irreparable pain. She said the pain is not limited to the affected families alone but is shared by society and the nation as a whole, the release noted.

Rescue Efforts Praised, Future Safety Measures Vowed

Appreciating the efforts of residents and officials involved in the rescue and relief operations, the Chief Minister said that had there not been a prompt response during the crisis, the loss could have been far greater. Despite limited resources, the courage, service and collective spirit displayed by citizens and police personnel remain a source of inspiration for all of Delhi. The Delhi Government salutes all such heroes who set an example of humanity.

She added that the government stands firmly with the affected families with full sensitivity and commitment. She also said that safety standards, disaster management systems and public awareness measures would be further strengthened to prevent such incidents in the future.

Other Honorees Named

Those honoured for their significant contribution to relief and rescue operations during the Saket building collapse included Chander Prakash, District Project Officer, South District Disaster Management Authority, Inspector Ritesh Kumar Sharma of Delhi Police, Constable Manish Kumar Jangid, Constable Vivek Shakya, Constable Angad Meena, residents Kapil Giri, Harjeet Kumar and Rafiq Khan.

Extending her best wishes to all the distinguished individuals, CM Gupta stated that the Delhi government would continue to encourage such courageous and humanitarian acts and would keep working with the conviction that service to humanity is the highest value.

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