Still Scared To Pass Through Site, Says Student Who Escaped Death In Air India Plane Crash

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, June 12 (IANS) Even though a year has passed after the London Gatwick-bound Air India flight 171 crashed into a medical hostel complex in Ahmedabad's Meghaninagar area shortly after take-off, those who escaped death by a whisker are still "scared" to pass through the site of the tragedy. Moreover, every passing aircraft is a constant reminder of the disaster that claimed 260 lives, including 19 on the ground.

Medical student Bhagirath Chawda, among the lucky ones who escaped death by minutes, told IANS that the scene at the spot was "tragic and terrifying".

"At that moment, I had just finished eating my food at the mess and was heading back towards my hostel. Right then, an explosion occurred, and we all looked to see what had happened," he said.

He further said: "Upon reaching the site, we realised that a plane had crashed and it was divided into two. One of its parts had crashed into the Atulyam building, and the other had fallen on the roof of our mess, due to which four students were killed."

Recounting his horrific experience, Chawda said, "We had gone blank and didn't know what to do. Still, we gathered courage and went inside the building to pull out those trapped. Few of them were injured, and four had lost their lives."

"We are still scared to even walk through the site of the tragedy. Whenever an aircraft passes overhead, we are reminded of the incident," he added.

Meanwhile, families of victims gathered at the crash site in Meghaninagar to offer prayers, perform rituals, and pay floral tributes in memory of those who lost their lives in the tragedy.

Gunjan Chaudhary, who had come to pay tribute to his wife at the site of the plane crash, remembered that she was on her way to London to reunite with him when the accident took place. He said that she was two months pregnant and that the loss had plunged their family into grief.

"She had called me while boarding the flight at 1:38 p.m., and told me to reach the airport (in London) directly from my workplace," an emotional Chaudhary said.

He appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release the final probe report at the earliest, which he said will serve justice for the bereaved families.

Notably, the government on Friday said a thorough investigation into the tragic accident is currently underway, and the final report will be released upon completion of all investigative activities and the requisite international review and consultation processes.

Pratap Singh, brother of one of the victims, cited his family's weak financial condition while appealing to the government to provide monetary assistance for his education.

"I also want to pursue further studies, but my family's financial situation is very weak. My father works in a factory. My only appeal to the government is to provide us with assistance," he told IANS.