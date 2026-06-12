MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Andrew Hillman Grant for Biotech, established under the vision of Andrew Hillman, officially announces the opening of applications for undergraduate students pursuing biotechnology and related scientific disciplines. The Andrew Hillman Grant for Biotech reflects Andrew Hillman's continued commitment to advancing education, innovation, and long-term progress in emerging scientific fields. Andrew Hillman continues to support initiatives that encourage young scholars to contribute meaningfully to biotechnology and its expanding role in society.

The Andrew Hillman Grant for Biotech is designed to identify and support undergraduate students who demonstrate academic dedication and a clear interest in biotechnology, biomedical sciences, genetics, bioengineering, or related fields. Andrew Hillman emphasizes the importance of developing future leaders who can contribute to scientific discovery and practical applications that improve healthcare systems and societal well-being. Through the Andrew Hillman Grant for Biotech, Andrew Hillman reinforces a mission centered on fostering intellectual curiosity and research-driven thinking.

Eligible applicants for the Andrew Hillman Grant for Biotech must be currently enrolled as undergraduate students at an accredited college or university. Candidates must be on an academic path aligned with biotechnology or related scientific areas. As part of the selection process for the Andrew Hillman Grant for Biotech, applicants are required to submit a 700–1,000-word original essay addressing the following prompt:

“How do biotechnology envision transforming the future of healthcare or society, and what role is taken in contributing to this change?”

Applicants are expected to demonstrate originality, clarity of thought, and depth of perspective. Submissions for the Andrew Hillman Grant for Biotech must include the applicant's full name, university affiliation, field of study, and contact information at the top of the document. Essays must be submitted in Word or PDF format via email to... before the stated deadline. Late submissions are not considered under any circumstances.

The application process for the Andrew Hillman Grant for Biotech remains straightforward and accessible. Applicants are encouraged to carefully review submission requirements and ensure all materials meet the outlined criteria. The evaluation process for the Andrew Hillman Grant for Biotech prioritizes intellectual originality, clarity of expression, and the applicant's ability to present a compelling vision for the future of biotechnology.

Andrew Hillman, born and raised in Dallas, Texas, brings extensive professional experience across health, legal, and financial industries. Andrew Hillman has built a career focused on business growth, operational efficiency, and sustainable development, having contributed to significant improvements in client engagement and organizational performance. Andrew Hillman's academic background includes studies at Dallas College, Southern Methodist University's Cox School of Business, and Harvard University. His ongoing philanthropic engagement reflects a commitment to education and economic advancement through initiatives such as the Andrew Hillman Grant for Biotech.

The Andrew Hillman Grant for Biotech is scheduled with the following key dates: applications remain open until June 15, 2026, and the selected recipient will be announced on July 15, 2026. The program offers a structured opportunity for undergraduate students to articulate their perspectives on biotechnology's future impact while competing for recognition based on merit and vision.

The Andrew Hillman Grant for Biotech continues to serve as a platform for academic development and forward-thinking research engagement. Through this initiative, Andrew Hillman maintains a focus on cultivating the next generation of innovators in biotechnology and related scientific fields.

For additional information regarding the Andrew Hillman Grant for Biotech, application guidelines, and submission requirements, interested candidates are encouraged to review the official website and ensure timely submission of all materials.

Contact Information

Spokesperson: Andrew Hillman

Organization: Andrew Hillman Grant for Biotech

Website:

Email: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at