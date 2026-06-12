Bitmart US Launches One Of The First Regulated Prediction Market Offerings In The United States

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BitMart US brings its industry-leading platform and large user base to one of the few compliant prediction market offerings in the U.S. - built on CFTC-regulated event contracts and fully integrated trading infrastructure

NEW YORK, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMart US, a leading global digital asset trading platform, today announced the launch of CFTC-regulated prediction markets in the United States. Users will have access to approximately 405 live event markets at launch across sports, economics, politics and digital assets. The offering is powered by prediction market infrastructure provider Plaee.

This launch marks a significant step forward for BitMart US, enabling its U.S. customers to trade on the outcome of real-world events across finance, economics, sports and more - including short-term price movements on digital assets.

What BitMart US Is Bringing to Market

BitMart US is leveraging its established trading platform, deep liquidity, and large user base to deliver a seamless prediction market experience. The offering combines BitMart US's distribution strength with a turnkey technology stack that includes a purpose-built trading interface and access to CFTC-regulated event contracts in highly liquid markets.

Key highlights:



Regulatory compliance: Event contracts are CFTC-regulated, placing BitMart US among a select group of fully compliant prediction market platforms in the United States.

Scale at launch: Approximately 405 live markets available on day one - one of the most comprehensive regulated event trading offerings available to U.S. retail users. Seamless integration: A proprietary trading interface custom-built for prediction markets, fully embedded within the BitMart US platform.



A Dynamic Marketplace with Hundreds of Live Events

At launch, BitMart US users will gain access to approximately 405 live prediction markets, making it one of the most comprehensive regulated event trading offerings available to U.S. retail users.

The marketplace is designed to evolve continuously as new events are introduced and settled across multiple categories:

Sports: Markets are updated alongside major sporting calendars, with contracts covering moneylines, point spreads, totals, and other event-driven opportunities.

Politics & Economics: Event contracts are listed around major economic releases, elections, policy decisions, and other significant real-world developments.

Crypto & Financial Markets: Users can participate in markets tied to digital asset performance, including price-based events and broader market trends.

New events are added regularly while completed markets are automatically settled, creating a dynamic trading experience that remains relevant throughout the year.

A New Era for Retail Investors

For BitMart US, this launch represents an important step to offer its U.S. users access to real-world event contract trading.

"At BitMart US, our mission has always been to make trading more accessible - lowering the barriers that have historically kept everyday investors on the sidelines," said Daniel Huang, COO of BitMart US. "This launch opens the door to a new category of products that our users are genuinely excited about, particularly the ability to trade on short-term crypto price movements - one of the fastest-growing segments in digital assets today."

"We built our infrastructure specifically for this level of scale," said Leon Okun, CEO of Plaee. "Integrating our tech stack with an established platform like BitMart US gives even more traders access to the fastest growing asset class, in a regulated, safe and engaging manner."

Explore Prediction Markets on BitMart US:

About BitMart US

BitMart US is a regulated digital asset platform serving users across all 50 U.S. states. Built on a compliance-first foundation, BitMart US offers trusted, cost-efficient access to the digital asset market through zero-fee trading, free crypto withdrawals, and seamless fiat on- and off-ramp services - reflecting our belief in "Zero Fees. Full Freedom." Designed for both retail and institutional participants, BitMart US serves U.S.-based users and welcomes international institutions seeking a compliant entry point into one of the world's most important crypto markets.

BitMart US also offers the BitMart Card, a credit card that provides up to 5% cash back on everyday purchases. The BitMart Card is fully compatible with Apple Pay, allowing users to seamlessly spend across millions of merchants worldwide while earning crypto rewards on every transaction.

About Plaee

Plaee is a fintech infrastructure provider specializing in prediction market technology. Through its flagship products, PlaeeOS and Prediction Trader, the company enables financial platforms to integrate and operate prediction markets at scale.

Disclaimer: BitMart US Prediction Markets are available in 48 U.S. states (excluding New York and Arizona). Other BitMart US products and services may not be available in certain jurisdictions. Digital asset investment carries a highly speculative nature and may result in significant losses. Cryptocurrency prices experience severe volatility, and investors should make prudent decisions based on their financial circumstances and risk tolerance. BitMart US does not provide investment, legal, or tax advice. Users assume all risks associated with using the platform services. zerohash llc and its affiliate, zerohash liquidity services llc, are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. For zerohash's New York BitLicense Risk Disclosure and Complaint Procedure, visit:

CONTACT: Media Contact: BitMart US Press Office... Plaee Media Relations...