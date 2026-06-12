As Jimmy Clabby Enters The Boxing Hall Of Fame, The St. Paul Phantom Resurrects America's Forgotten Golden Age

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Publishing September 15, 2026, Dr. Gerard Gibbons' Sweeping Historical Nonfiction Epic Restores the Legendary Rivalry, Friendship, and Boxing Genius Shared by Old Timer Inductee Jimmy "The Indiana Wasp" Clabby and Mike "The St. Paul Phantom" Gibbons.

ST. PAUL, MN, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This weekend, as the International Boxing Hall of Fame (IBHOF) honors Jimmy“The Indiana Wasp” Clabby into its Class of 2026 with a posthumous induction nearly a century in the making, one of sports history's overlooked virtuosos steps back into the light.

For boxing historians, sports fans, Irish-American families, and readers of propulsive narrative nonfiction, Clabby's enshrinement is more than an honor long-overdue, but a doorway into the nearly-vanished world of early 20th-century America, the golden age of prizefighting, and the individuals who fought nobly, courageously, and strategically for freedom, glory, and better days.

That world-and warriors like Clabby-is vividly resurrected in The St. Paul Phantom: The Gibbons Brothers' Fight for Glory, Volume I, publishing September 15, 2026 in all formats, from Fight for Glory Press.

The author, award-winning historian, filmmaker, and storyteller Dr. Gerard Gibbons, is the great-nephew of the critically-acclaimed book's titular hero, Mike Gibbons, and the grandson of Mike's younger brother, Tommy“The Happy Warrior” Gibbons, who famously battled Jack Dempsey for the heavyweight crown in Montana's badlands, circa 1923. Drawn from a deep reservoir of family archives and exhaustive globetrotting historical research, The St. Paul Phantom is the first installment of the Fight for Glory literary trilogy, intended as the definitive published source of boxing's golden age.

“The great documentary filmmaker Ken Burns has described his work as 'waking the dead,'” comments author Gibbons.“When first approaching this epic story, the work was about bringing fresh life to my long-departed family members. What I quickly came to understand and embrace as a genuine gift is that this formative period of American history, and my family's journey through it, was full of heroes, villains, and extraordinary men and women, many of whom deeply influenced Mike and Tommy Gibbons. These individuals had to be reawakened as well.”

To the author, Jimmy“The Indiana Wasp” Clabby is Exhibit A.









Jimmy Clabby, left, and Mike Gibbons, right, in a 1915 newspaper feature billing their bout as a fight to settle the middleweight championship.

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Clabby, the welterweight and middleweight virtuoso who battled around the world more than a hundred times between 1906 and 1923, and Mike Gibbons, the electrifying, elusive sweet scientist, fought four times between 1909 and 1915. In their first meeting, Clabby handed a young Mike his first major defeat. Instead of breaking him, this masterclass inspired the famous Gibbons“Dope Book”-Mike's private system of mapping defenses, recording habits, and studying opponents with a tactician's mind.