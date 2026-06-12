Felix Nikolas Prehn And Goat Academy Review: The Story Behind A 4.6 Trustpilot Rating

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- A former investment banker with 25,000 students, nearly 80 million views, and a 4.6 Trustpilot rating just hit his 2,700th published video. Felix Nikolas Prehn and Goat Academy are not slowing down.



Why 25,000 Students and Counting Trust One Man to Decode the Stock Market

Felix Nikolas Prehn spent years inside institutional finance. He worked as an investment banker before founding Goat Academy. The question students frequently ask is simple: why would someone with a career in professional markets spend years building a public education platform?

His answer is equally direct. Most people never get access to the frameworks professional traders use. Goat Academy was built to close the gap.

Trustpilot reviewers consistently point to risk management as the single biggest shift in their approach. One reviewer put it plainly: "I had never placed a stop loss or planned exit order prior to entering Goat Academy. Now I never purchase a stock without having both an entrance and an exit plan."

The student experience behind the numbers becomes clearer when the milestones are read together.



2,700 Videos. Nearly 80 Million Views. A 4.6 on Trustpilot.

June 2026 marks a series of concrete milestones for Felix Nikolas Prehn and Goat Academy.

The YouTube channel Felix and Friends published its 2,700th video. Total views are closing in on 80 million. The Trustpilot rating climbed from 4.5 to 4.6.

Felix has published consistently since launching the channel in 2020 during the pandemic. The volume reflects a deliberate, consistent commitment.



A Million People. One Goal. What Schools and Banks Never Taught.

Felix Nikolas Prehn is direct about the gap he wants to fill.

"The stock market is full of risks. The only way to lower the probability of serious losses is to learn the rules and playbooks that Wall Street experts and bankers know, but never share. My goal is to help one million people do exactly that."

Goat Academy's curriculum covers:

-How to spot likely winners with higher probability, not certainty

-How to read market signals for timing entries and exits

-Risk management, including stop-loss placement and position sizing

-Entry and exit planning before a trade is opened

-Market structure, including how institutions and market makers move money

During a structured 6 to 12-month program with ongoing coaching, students receive:

-Pre-recorded course material, including the Master Stocks course

-Live daily Zoom sessions with coaches

-Recordings of every live session for later viewing

-One-on-one coaching booked through the website

-Chat support for quick questions during sessions

-Access to TradeVision for screening and charting

Coaches at the academy come from institutional backgrounds:

-Investment banking

-Hedge funds

-Portfolio management



Free Seminars, Growing Crowds, and a Record 14,000 in One Room

Before students join the program, many encounter Felix Nikolas Prehn through a different format entirely.

Felix runs free Seminars. Attendance records keep moving upward. A recent session drew a record 14,000 people, the largest audience the program has attracted to date.

Felix keeps the format consistent. Education first.

"I am not telling you what to do. I am not a registered financial advisor. The only thing I am registered as is the proud owner of a Golden Retriever named Winston. What I do share is knowledge I gained from Wall Street mentors and years in the markets, so you can make better decisions."



About Felix Nikolas Prehn, Goat Academy, and Winston

Felix Nikolas Prehn is an economist and former investment banker. He founded Goat Academy to teach stock-market education to people schools and universities never reached. The YouTube channel Felix and Friends launched in 2020 and has grown to 660,000 subscribers.

Felix is also co-founder of TradeVision, an online market analysis and tracking platform. TradeVision provides retail investors with data-driven insights, advanced screening tools, and automated strategies, rather than acting as an asset-management brokerage. Users praise its clear layout and automated support and resistance lines, which simplify option trades.