Cherry SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Cherry SE announces a cash capital increase with subscription rights offering to strengthen its financial position and support the implementation of its future-oriented program,“Project Blossom”

12.06.2026 / 16:38 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, June 12, 2026 – Today, the Management Board of Cherry SE, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, resolved to increase the company's share capital against cash contributions with subscription rights for existing shareholders. Cherry SE's largest shareholder, Argand Partners, LP, has committed to fully exercising its subscription rights, sending a strong signal of confidence. The proceeds from the capital increase will be used specifically to finance the operational transformation program“Project Blossom” and ensure the company's unrestricted ability to act. As outlined in the ad hoc announcement published today, the capital measure follows the simplified capital reduction approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting on May 22, 2026. The company intends to increase its share capital, utilizing authorized capital, by up to EUR 9.720 million to as much as EUR 15.795 million through the issuance of new shares. The new shares will be offered to existing shareholders through indirect subscription rights at a ratio of 5:2, based on the number of shares prior to, and of 5:8 after the reduction, at a subscription price of EUR 1.04 per share. This corresponds to a 21.94% discount to the theoretical ex-rights price (TERP) of EUR 1.33 per share. Shareholders will also have the opportunity to oversubscribe. This means that any eligible shareholder may submit a binding offer to purchase additional new shares at the specified subscription price, beyond the number of shares allocated under the subscription ratio. Any shares not subscribed for will subsequently be offered to selected investors through a private placement at no less than the subscription price. The offering will not require a prospectus because the expected total gross proceeds will amount to no more than EUR 12 million. The new shares will be admitted to trading in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Cherry SE's largest shareholder, an affiliate of Argand Partners, LP, which holds approximately 34.6% of the existing share capital, expressly supports management's strategy, will fully exercise its subscription rights, and considers purchasing additional shares. Through this capital increase, Cherry SE is establishing an independent and solid financial foundation to vigorously advance“Project Blossom,” the transformation program announced on May 7, 2026. The program is built on five strategic pillars and aims to reduce complexity in the company's remaining core peripherals business (Gaming & Office), optimize global sales channels, and sustainably strengthen operational profitability. The costs of the operational restructuring and future growth investments in the core business will be fully decoupled from ongoing M&A activities. CHERRY is thereby ensuring that strategic options can be pursued and realized in the best interests of the company and its shareholders, without time pressure or economic constraints. Rogier Volmer, CEO of Cherry SE:“With the capital increase approved today and the full backing of our largest shareholder, we are creating a financial foundation for our transformation program. We are reducing complexity, strengthening our financial position, and restoring our full flexibility in the capital markets in order to return CHERRY to a path of profitable growth.”

About Cherry Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a global manufacturer of computer input devices such as keyboards, mice, microphones, and headsets for applications in office, gaming, and industry for hybrid work, as well as hardware and software solutions in digital healthcare. Since its founding in 1953, CHERRY has been synonymous with innovative and durable high-quality products, developed in-house, specifically to meet customer needs. CHERRY's operational headquarters is in Germany (Auerbach in der Oberpfalz) and it employs staff in development, services, logistics, and production sites in Germany (Auerbach), China (Zhuhai), and Austria (Vienna), as well as in multiple sales offices in Germany (Munich, Auerbach), France (Paris), Sweden (Landskrona), the USA (Kenosha), China (Shanghai) and Taiwan (Taipei). For more information, visit: Contact Cherry SE

Nicole Schillinger

Investor Relations

P: Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace, 80331 Munich

T: +49 (0) 9643 2061 848

E: ... 12.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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