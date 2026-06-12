Virat Kohli A 'Big Miss' For Afghanistan Odis, Rohit Sharma Is Back

Team India's bowling coach, Morne Morkel, said the Men in Blue will miss the services Virat Kohli in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, after the legendary batter was ruled out of the home series due to a hamstring injury. Furthermore, Morkel welcomed another veteran, Rohit Sharma's comeback to the Indian side, saying that the latter is "excited to go" for the series-opener.

After winning the one-off Test against Afghanistan, India will kick the ODI series off with the first match at Dharamsala on June 13. Notably, Team India have been sweating over the availability of the veteran duo of Kohli and Rohit, both now exclusively ODI players, owing to their fitness issues. While Kohli sustained the hamstring injury during the Indian Premier League IPL (IPL) 2026 final, Rohit had also been facing hamstring issues and was in a rehabilitation process at the COE (Centre of Excellence).

'A big miss': Morkel on Kohli's absence

Ahead of the first Afghanistan ODI, Morkel said that Kohli will be a big loss for India in the ODI series, particularly because of his experience and ability to anchor the innings in the middle overs.

"Obviously a big miss, with Virat. He is one of the senior players in the team. The way he goes about his innings in that middle phase especially is something we'll miss. Unfortunately, we can't control injuries and all of that. It's a new opportunity for somebody now in this series to go out and fulfil that role. And we're excited and looking forward to that," Morkel said at the pre-match press conference.

Rohit Sharma's 'calmness' a welcome return

On the other hand, Morkel welcomed the return of Rohit Sharma, highlighting the experience and calmness he brings to the team. He said Rohit is training well, moving freely, and is eager to return to action in the ODI series opener against Afghanistan.

"With Rohit, always nice to have his experience back as well. Just the calmness that he brings to the dressing room is always positive to have. He is training well, he is moving well. So I'm thinking - I know that he's also excited to go tomorrow," Morkel said.

(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)