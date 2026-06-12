Manoj Tiwari Releases 'Sapna Hai Yahi Modi Ka' For PM's 12 Years

Singer and Bharatiya Janta Party MP Manoj Tiwari has released a song 'Sapna Hai Yahi Modi Ka' on the occassion of the completion of 12 years of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The three-minute and fifty-second song features visuals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at temples, the Parliament, and various science exhibitions. Additionally, the lyrics narrate the Prime Minister's deep love for the nation and his dedication to upholding its honour. 'Sapna Hah Yahi Modi Ka' also recounts the loving welcome the Prime Minister has received from over the years during his rallies in different parts of the country. BJP has shared the song on their X handle today. भारत ध्वज फहराता रहे, यही धुन है राष्ट्रयोगी का, सपना है यही मोदी का... श्री मनोज तिवारी की आवाज में सुनिए,“भारत के लिए सपना पीएम मोदी का” twitter/4weEdeZ1yn - BJP (@BJP4India) June 12, 2026

PM Modi Becomes Longest-Serving Elected Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi created history by becoming the longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister of India on June 10. PM Modi completed 4,399 consecutive days in office, surpassing the record of the country's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who served 4,398 days after the first general election.

Film Fraternity Congratulates PM on Milestone

Several members of the film fraternity congratulated the Prime Minister on the milestone, praising his leadership, dedication and contribution to the country's development.

Mukesh Rishi Lauds PM's Work Ethic

Actor Mukesh Rishi lauded Modi's work ethic and commitment to the nation, saying that his journey offers valuable lessons to citizens."... I am happy that we are able to see and feel this achievement. I would like to say that your discipline and the way you work, and your commitment to the country, give us a lot to learn. And we have learned," Rishi told ANI

Highlighting the visible changes in infrastructure across the country, he added, "The achievements that we have seen here in the past few years, we have experienced them. We have not just studied them. If we have taken a car and travelled on the roads, we have seen the highways there. We have seen their development. If we have taken a plane from an airport, we have seen that airport...And not just for metro cities, but in almost all the states of the country, there are excellent airports and hospitals. So, this achievement is very big...."

He further said that the country would always remember Modi's contribution and wished him good health and continued service to the nation. "So, it is my wish that you always remain healthy....For this achievement, I wish you very good luck...," he said.

Vindu Dara Singh Calls It a Historic Moment

Actor Vindu Dara Singh described the occasion as a historic moment and credited Modi's rise from a party worker to the nation's leader. "4399, this is not just a number, it's history that Modi ji has created. A small party worker who reached such heights that he became the 'Pradhan Sevak' of the country, not just a Minister," he said.

Expressing hope that PM Modi continues to lead the country for years to come, Vindu added, "As long as Modi ji is healthy, and his mind and body are functioning at this speed, he should continue to lead this country. We are very happy. Ever since we were born, we have wanted a Prime Minister like this, especially when the whole world is in turmoil and facing troubles. India is saved because we have such a leader."

He also praised the Prime Minister for giving the nation direction and earning global respect. (ANI)

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