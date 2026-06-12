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Aedifica NV/SA Extraordinary General Meeting Of 12 June 2026: Aedifica Shareholders Approved The Merger By Absorption Of Cofinimmo


2026-06-12 11:46:14
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) More information is available on Aedifica's website via the link below and can be accessed subject to the usual restrictions.

  • Press release EN
  • Communiqué de presse FR
  • Persbericht NL

MENAFN12062026004107003653ID1111250478



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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