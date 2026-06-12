Touax: Share Capital And Voting Rights At 31052026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REGULATED INFORMATION Paris, 12 June 2026 5:45 PM YOUR OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights

Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

Register name of the issuer: TOUAX SCA (Euronext Growth Paris: ALTOU)

Date Total shares outstanding Total voting rights Total exercisable voting rights* May 31, 2026 6,982,470 8,229,802 8,222,124

* excluding rights attached to shares held in treasury

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TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With €1.3 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment.

TOUAX SCA is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code FR0000033003, ticker ALTOU) and on the Euronext Growth All-Share Index GR, Euronext Growth All-Share Index NR and Euronext Growth All-Share Index.

For more information:

Contacts:

TOUAX SEITOSEI ● ACTIFIN

Fabrice & Raphaël WALEWSKI Ghislaine GASPARETTO

Managing Partners...

...

Tel: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

Tel: +33 (0)1 46 96 18 00

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2026 06 12 - share capital and voting rights at 31052026