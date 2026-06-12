11X Award-Winning Book 'Do You Quantumthink?' Receives American Legacy Book Award In America's 250Th Anniversary Year

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ --“Do You QuantumThink? New Thinking That Will Rock Your World” by Dianne Collins is the winner of the 2026 American Legacy Book Award in the New Age: Nonfiction category, marking the book's eleventh major literary award.The recognition comes during the United States Semiquincentennial year, commemorating the nation's 250th anniversary. The award highlights the author's contribution to contemporary discussions about thinking, consciousness, innovation, and personal effectiveness in a rapidly changing world.

“Do You QuantumThink? New Thinking That Will Rock Your World” by Dianne Collins is the winner of the 2026 American Legacy Book Award in the New Age: Nonfiction category, marking the book's eleventh major literary award.

The recognition comes during the United States Semiquincentennial year, commemorating the nation's 250th anniversary. The award highlights the author's contribution to contemporary discussions about thinking, consciousness, innovation, and personal effectiveness in a rapidly changing world.

As the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary and reflects on the ideas that shaped a nation, award-winning author and QuantumThink® creator Dianne Collins celebrates this personal milestone. The book's eleventh honor underscores the growing appetite for new approaches to thinking in the era of AI.

According to Collins, the themes explored in the book remain especially relevant during a period of accelerating technological, economic, and social change.

“At a time when artificial intelligence, global connectivity, and rapid transformation are reshaping daily life and challenging long-held assumptions about how people live and work, the quality of thinking has become one of the most important factors influencing individual and organizational success,” said Collins.

As America enters its next 250 years, Collins believes the next great frontier is not merely technological advancement, but the evolution of human thinking itself.

“I'm deeply honored to receive the American Legacy Book Award during this historic milestone in our nation's journey,” said Collins.“The challenges and opportunities before us require more than new technologies-they require new thinking. QuantumThink® was created to help people move beyond inherited assumptions and discover greater possibilities for themselves, their organizations, and the future.”

Published ahead of many of today's conversations about innovation and human potential, "Do You QuantumThink?" presents a practical system of thinking inspired by the principles of the quantum worldview and universal wisdom traditions. The book offers readers a framework for transforming how they approach life, leadership, relationships, creativity, and change.

Widely praised by leaders in business, education, science, and personal development, the 11 awards for "Do You QuantumThink?" places it among the most highly recognized works in its field.

Collins is currently available for interviews, podcasts, and media appearances on topics including the future of thinking, consciousness, leadership, innovation, human potential, and navigating change in the Quantum Age.

ABOUT DIANNE COLLINS

Dianne Collins is the creator of QuantumThink®, an internationally recognized system of thinking that integrates the emerging quantum worldview with practical principles for business, leadership, creativity, and personal transformation. She is the author of the award-winning bestseller Do You QuantumThink? New Thinking That Will Rock Your World. and has appeared in hundreds of media interviews. Her work has been embraced by Fortune 100 executives and entrepreneurs, leaders seeking more effective ways to navigate complexity and change.

ABOUT THE BOOK

Do You QuantumThink? New Thinking That Will Rock Your World explores the principles of QuantumThink®, a system designed to help individuals and organizations develop new approaches to thinking, decision-making, creativity, and change. The book uses quantum and spiritual principles to liberate minds from outdated 17th-century frameworks to enter a 21st century era of American and global leadership.



MEDIA CONTACT

Dianne Collins

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(305) 527-7730

