Press Freedom Group Slams Arrests Of Journalists By Pakistani Authorities Over Reporting In Pok

MENAFN - IANS) New York, May 16 (IANS) A leading international press freedom group on Friday called on Pakistani authorities to immediately release journalist Sohrab Barkat, who was arrested at his residence in Islamabad over his reporting on protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said that following the arrest and seizure of Barkat's phone and car keys on June 5, Pakistan's National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) registered a First Information Report (FIR) against him the next day, alleging violations of the country's Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

According to the CPJ, the FIR cited a June 5 report by Barkat on the political situation in PoK and accused him of promoting the views of the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) - a local protest movement. It added that Barkat appeared in court on Friday and was remanded in custody for three days.

“The detention of journalist Sohrab Barkat, just months after he spent 100 days behind bars without any charges, is a blatant attempt to criminalise independent reporting on Kashmir at a moment of intense public interest,” said Waliullah Rahmani, CPJ Afghanistan-Pakistan Representative.

“Pakistani authorities must immediately and unconditionally release Barkat, return his equipment, and stop using vague, false information allegations and anti-terrorism measures to intimidate journalists,” he added.

The CPJ noted that accusations against Barkat are particularly“dangerous” as authorities in PoK reportedly banned JAAC under anti-terrorism laws on June 5.

Highlighting the escalating suppression of media freedom in Pakistan, the organisation said that Barkat was previously detained by Pakistani authorities without charge from November 2025 to March this year in connection with his journalistic work.

Several reports suggest that dozens of people have been killed and hundreds injured during deadly clashes between the law enforcement personnel and protesters in the Rawalakot city of PoK.

The clashes have been reported days after the Pakistani authorities in occupied territory declared the JAAC a proscribed group under anti-terrorism laws ahead of its planned protest on June 9.

Earlier this week, several leading international human rights organisations slammed the Pakistani authorities' violent crackdown on“peaceful protests” in PoK, including an internet shutdown, mass arbitrary arrests, and the deadly use of force, describing it as an alarming deterioration of human rights in the region.