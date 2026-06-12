Dhamaal 4 Trailer: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi Embark On A Treasure Hunt

The trailer of the fourth instalment from the 'Dhamaal' franchise is finally out, starring an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and others in the lead roles. The trailer marks the return of the Dhamaal gang as they embark on the biggest treasure hunt of their lives.

Tapping into nostalgia, Dhamaal 4 is packed with iconic comic moments and memorable dialogues that pay tribute to the franchise's first instalment. The three-minute-and-twenty-seven-second trailer opens with the announcement of a hidden treasure, setting Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Ravi Kishan on an adventurous quest to find it. Filled with slapstick humour, the trailer features several laugh-out-loud moments, including Jaaved Jaaferi's hilarious encounter with an alligator and Ajay Devgn's amusing reference to his iconic film Phool Aur Kaante, among many others.

T Series shared the trailer on their X. Theek saamne, aapko woh play button dikh raha hai? Haan, usse daba dijiye ▶️#Dhamaal4 Trailer Out Now! - Watch the biggest family entertainer in cinemas worldwide from 10th July.@ajaydevgn @ArshadWarsi @Riteishd @jaavedjaaferi @imsanjaimishra... twitter/pIw2ShlN46 - T-Series (@TSeries) June 12, 2026

Star-Studded Ensemble Cast

Promising a rib-tickling entertainer for audiences of all ages, 'Dhamaal 4' brings together an ensemble cast featuring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Sanjay Mishra, along with Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan.

Production and Release Details

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present, in association with Devgn Films, a T-Series Films, Maruti International, Panorama Studios production. DHAMAAL 4 is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. The movie is slated to release in theatres worldwide on July 10, 2026. (ANI)

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