Can Better Jobs Stop Youth From Leaving Uttarakhand? NABARD Unveils New Rural Strategy

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) organised a major workshop in Dehradun on Friday to discuss ways of creating more livelihood opportunities in rural Uttarakhand and reducing the migration of young people from villages. The event was held along with NABARD's first Regional Advisory Committee (RAC) meeting for the financial year 2026-27 at its Regional Office in IT Park, Dehradun. The workshop focused on the theme,“Bridging skill gaps to local livelihoods in rural Uttarakhand: District-level strategies for enterprise promotion and reduced outmigration”.

Experts and Stakeholders Join Discussions

The programme was inaugurated by NABARD Chief General Manager Pankaj Yadav. Representatives from several government departments, banks, rural development agencies and non-governmental organisations took part in the discussions.

Among those present were officials from the State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC), Uttarakhand State Rural Livelihood Mission (UKSRLM), Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB), Agriculture Department, Horticulture Department, Uttarakhand Gramin Bank, Uttarakhand State Cooperative Bank and the Department of Rural Development.

Dr. Prabhakar C. Bebni, Chief Operating Officer of DDU-GKY, attended as a key speaker, while KVIC Director Dr. Sanjeev Roy joined virtually.

Focus on Local Employment

During his address, Dr. Bebni spoke about the need to connect skill development programmes with local economic opportunities. He shared district-level suggestions to help rural youth find work closer to home and reduce the need to migrate to cities in search of employment.

He also praised NABARD's work in Uttarakhand through its Skill Development Training programmes, Micro-Enterprise Development Programmes (MEDPs), Livelihood and Enterprise Development Programmes (LEDPs), and efforts to improve market access for rural entrepreneurs.

Need for Better Coordination

Experts at the workshop stressed the importance of stronger coordination between departments and institutions. They said that government schemes and support systems should work together more effectively to help people start businesses and earn sustainable incomes.

Participants discussed ways to improve policy implementation, provide complete support services to beneficiaries and ensure that rural families can benefit from available opportunities without facing unnecessary hurdles.

NABARD Reaffirms Commitment

NABARD said it remains committed to strengthening rural communities by improving skills, encouraging entrepreneurship and creating more employment opportunities. The organisation believes that targeted training and better support for local enterprises can help young people build successful careers within their own districts.

The workshop concluded with a shared focus on promoting sustainable rural development, increasing self-employment opportunities and creating stronger local economies across Uttarakhand. Officials expressed hope that coordinated efforts from all stakeholders would help reduce migration and improve the quality of life in rural areas.