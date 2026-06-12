Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Jordan Marks 80Th Independence Anniversary With Celebrations In Jakarta


2026-06-12 11:37:34
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 12 (Petra)-- The Jordan Tourism Board, in cooperation with the Jordanian Embassy in Jakarta, hosted a reception to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Jordan's Independence and the Kingdom's national occasions, under the patronage of Jordan's Ambassador to Indonesia, Sadeq Al-Amoush.

According to a statement issued by the Board on Thursday, Indonesia's Minister of Health, Budi Sadikin, represented the Indonesian government at the event. The reception was also attended by Regional Representative Council Speaker Sultan Najamuddin, senior officials, ambassadors accredited to Indonesia and ASEAN, representatives of United Nations missions, academics, media figures, business leaders, tourism stakeholders, and members of the Jordanian community in Indonesia.

The event featured a promotional film showcasing Jordan's rich historical, cultural and religious heritage, as well as the Kingdom's tourism, economic and investment opportunities. Cultural performances highlighting Jordanian identity were also presented.

Ahead of the reception, the Jordan Armed Forces Band, accompanied by the National Defence College Band, participated in a ceremonial parade that concluded with the raising of the Jordanian and Indonesian flags at Indonesia's National Monument Square in central Jakarta.

In his address, Ambassador Al-Amoush reviewed Jordan's journey of achievement, modernization and development over eight decades of independence under the Hashemite leadership.

//Petra// MF

MENAFN12062026000117011021ID1111250443



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search