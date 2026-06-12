Jordan Marks 80Th Independence Anniversary With Celebrations In Jakarta

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 12 (Petra)-- The Jordan Tourism Board, in cooperation with the Jordanian Embassy in Jakarta, hosted a reception to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Jordan's Independence and the Kingdom's national occasions, under the patronage of Jordan's Ambassador to Indonesia, Sadeq Al-Amoush.

According to a statement issued by the Board on Thursday, Indonesia's Minister of Health, Budi Sadikin, represented the Indonesian government at the event. The reception was also attended by Regional Representative Council Speaker Sultan Najamuddin, senior officials, ambassadors accredited to Indonesia and ASEAN, representatives of United Nations missions, academics, media figures, business leaders, tourism stakeholders, and members of the Jordanian community in Indonesia.

The event featured a promotional film showcasing Jordan's rich historical, cultural and religious heritage, as well as the Kingdom's tourism, economic and investment opportunities. Cultural performances highlighting Jordanian identity were also presented.

Ahead of the reception, the Jordan Armed Forces Band, accompanied by the National Defence College Band, participated in a ceremonial parade that concluded with the raising of the Jordanian and Indonesian flags at Indonesia's National Monument Square in central Jakarta.

In his address, Ambassador Al-Amoush reviewed Jordan's journey of achievement, modernization and development over eight decades of independence under the Hashemite leadership.

//Petra// MF