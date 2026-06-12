Uzbekistan, GFTN Launch Fintech Forum To Boost Regional Hub Ambitions

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's central bank and Singapore-based Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN) have launched a new international forum aimed at positioning the Central Asian nation as a regional hub for financial technology and innovation.

This was stated in a report issued by Montfort Eurasia.

The inaugural Silk Road Finance & Technology Forum will take place in Tashkent on Aug. 24–26, bringing together policymakers, regulators, investors and industry leaders from Central Asia, the Gulf region and beyond, according to a joint announcement by the Central Bank of Uzbekistan and GFTN.

The forum is part of Uzbekistan's broader strategy to develop its fintech sector and attract foreign investment as the country seeks to strengthen its role in the region's digital economy.

Uzbekistan's fintech sector has expanded in recent years, supported by growing digital adoption, a population of more than 37 million, and increased activity in the startup ecosystem. Under its long-term development plans, the country aims to attract $1 billion in investment, train more than 5,000 specialists, license over 200 market participants, and support more than 100 startups by 2030.

The three-day event will focus on five key areas: open banking, digital assets and stablecoins, cross-border payments, Islamic finance, and innovation and investment.

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