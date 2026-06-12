Kazakhstan Opens Renovated Railway Stations In Abai Region

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The railway stations of Aul and Belagash in Kazakhstan's Abai region have been reopened after reconstruction.

As reported by Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, the modernization project was implemented in line with instructions from the President and the Government of Kazakhstan aimed at upgrading the country's transport infrastructure.

The Aul and Belagash stations, built in 1929 and 1926 respectively, are classified as Class III facilities and serve local residents and transit passengers. The building areas total 236 sq. m and 229 sq. m.

“During the modernization, both stations received a modern architectural design using construction materials produced in Kazakhstan. Facades and roofs were renovated, interior and exterior finishing works were carried out, and aluminum curtain wall systems with energy-efficient glazing were installed. Engineering networks, including water supply, sewage, heating, and electricity systems, were fully upgraded,” the company said.

It was also noted that interior spaces were finished using modern non-combustible materials. The stations are equipped with ventilation systems made in Kazakhstan, fire alarm systems, air conditioners, new furniture, and equipment.

--