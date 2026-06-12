Azerbaijan Court Cuts Sentence For French SAUR Vice President
The Baku Court of Appeals partially granted Derraz's appeal and amended a previous ruling issued by the Baku Court on Grave Crimes.
According to prosecutors, Derraz and Alexandre Benalla, the former head of security for the French presidency, were accused of soliciting large bribes and engaging in other criminal activities in connection with efforts to lift international sanctions on assets linked to Russian businessman Farhad Akhmedov.
The indictment alleges that the two men sought payments from Akhmedov in exchange for facilitating the release of his luxury yacht, Luna, from sanctions-related restrictions and enabling it to operate in international waters.--
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