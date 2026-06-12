Kyrgyzstan And Georgia Discuss Key Issues Of Bilateral Agenda
This was reported by the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan, citing statements made by President Sadyr Japarov in a press statement following talks with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze.
"We thoroughly discussed the most important issues on the bilateral agenda, primarily the development of political dialogue, trade and economic ties, investment and sectoral cooperation, as well as cultural and humanitarian relations," Sadyr Japarov said.
He noted that trust-based political relations between the states form a solid foundation for the development of cooperation in all areas.--
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