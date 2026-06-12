Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kyrgyzstan And Georgia Discuss Key Issues Of Bilateral Agenda

Kyrgyzstan And Georgia Discuss Key Issues Of Bilateral Agenda


2026-06-12 11:37:01
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Kyrgyzstan and Georgia discussed the most important issues on the bilateral agenda.

This was reported by the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan, citing statements made by President Sadyr Japarov in a press statement following talks with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze.

"We thoroughly discussed the most important issues on the bilateral agenda, primarily the development of political dialogue, trade and economic ties, investment and sectoral cooperation, as well as cultural and humanitarian relations," Sadyr Japarov said.

He noted that trust-based political relations between the states form a solid foundation for the development of cooperation in all areas.

--

MENAFN12062026000187011040ID1111250432



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search