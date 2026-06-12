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Kyrgyzstan Ready To Boost Trade Turnover With Georgia

Kyrgyzstan Ready To Boost Trade Turnover With Georgia


2026-06-12 11:37:01
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Kyrgyzstan confirmed its readiness to take practical measures to further increase trade turnover with Georgia.

This was reported by the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan, citing statements made by President Sadyr Japarov in a press statement following talks with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze.

"We noted the positive dynamics of mutual trade and confirmed our readiness to take practical measures to further increase trade turnover, expand direct contacts between entrepreneurs, and implement joint investment projects," he said.

He noted that trade and economic cooperation has become one of the key areas of the negotiations.

"The Kyrgyz Republic is currently ensuring steady economic growth, actively implementing reforms, and creating favorable conditions for business and investors.

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