Taj Muhammad Afridi: A Voice For Tribal Areas Falls Silent

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The late Taj Muhammad Afridi was born in the Khyber region and was a senior Pakistani politician who played a significant role in parliamentary politics, caretaker governance, and the representation of tribal areas. He served as a member of the Senate of Pakistan and later held an important position in the provincial caretaker government. He belonged to a political family and was the brother of Shah Ji Gul Afridi, a well-known political figure in the region.

He received his early education from Government Degree College Landi Kotal, where the foundations of his academic and intellectual journey were laid. In his personal life, he was a caring father and is survived by two sons and four daughters.

Taj Muhammad Afridi served as a member of the Senate of Pakistan from March 11, 2015, to March 11, 2021. He was elected on a general seat as an Independent candidate and actively highlighted the issues of the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) in the Upper House.

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He later assumed a key role in the caretaker government, serving as the Caretaker Provincial Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation, and Settlement from January 26, 2023, to August 10, 2023. During this period, he supervised relief operations and took practical measures for disaster management and the rehabilitation of affected communities.

His political career was marked by affiliations with different political groups over time. From 2015 to 2021, he remained an Independent politician. In 2021, he joined the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), later became associated with Tehreek-e-Islahat Pakistan, and in 2023 joined the Pakistan Muslim League (N). This political journey reflected his adaptability to evolving national and regional political dynamics.

The central focus of Taj Muhammad Afridi's political career was the development of tribal areas, public welfare, relief policies, and the resolution of public issues. He remained active at both parliamentary and administrative levels and was widely regarded as a strong voice for his people and region.

His life came to a tragic end on June 12, 2026, when he lost his life in a road accident near the Colonel Sher Khan Interchange on the M-1 Motorway while traveling from Islamabad to Peshawar. His passing sent a wave of grief through political, social, and tribal circles.

Taj Muhammad Afridi's life story is that of a politician, social figure, and tribal leader who dedicated himself to education, parliamentary service, caretaker governance, and public welfare. His political, social, and parliamentary contributions will long be remembered, and he will continue to be regarded as an important public leader in the history of Pakistan's tribal regions.