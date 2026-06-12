Ministry Of Defense Says Artificial Intelligence Will Shape New Model Of Warfare

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in an interview with Reuters by Danylo Tsvok, head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine's Defense AI Center“A1,” according to Ukrinform.

“AI will form a new paradigm of warfare. It's already actively doing so,” he said.

Tsvok predicts that AI-based systems will soon be integrated into a single network for monitoring and controlling the battlefield. If the war continues, this will lead to a“war of operating systems” with Russia over the next three to five years, he noted.

“The system that possesses more data and better understands that data, proposes solutions - that system will gain the advantage over the other,” the center's head added.

He explained that the ability of drones to continuously monitor the battlefield and accurately strike targets has already accelerated the“strike cycle”-the process of planning and executing strikes against the enemy.

In his view, decision-making using AI will further accelerate this process.

It is noted that Ukraine is already implementing artificial intelligence tools into its command systems.

According to Tsvok, the goal is to create a unified operational system that will generate recommendations for decision-making at all levels-from individual units on the front lines to the highest strategic command.

In his view, this would significantly speed up the analysis of data from the entire 1,200-kilometer front line, enabling recommendations to be provided to commanders.

Tsvok noted that the ultimate goal is to integrate weapons and data processing systems into“one single living organism that can operate in a coordinated manner.”

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As reported by Ukrinform, over 100 Ukrainian companies have gained access to Brave1 Dataroom to train artificial intelligence models based on real-world data.

In March, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense launched the first military technology competence cente -the Defense AI Center“A1”-which is intended to help more quickly transform combat experience and data from the front lines into technological solutions and accelerate the implementation of innovations within the armed forces.

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