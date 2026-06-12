Deep Strike, Drone Countermeasures:“Ukrainian Armored Vehicles” Signs Memorandum With MBDA

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is stated in an MBDA press release, as reported by Ukrinform.

“MBDA, a European leader in integrated weapon systems, and the Ukrainian defense company”Ukrainian Armored Vehicles" have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and begun negotiations on a strategic partnership. The goal is to develop advanced defense capabilities in the areas of deep strike and counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS)," the statement reads.

It is noted that the signed agreement lays the foundation for long-term cooperation between the two companies. The document provides for the exploration of joint initiatives, the exchange of knowledge, and the implementation of cooperative projects.

As MBDA emphasized, the initial goal of the cooperation is to promote innovation and create added value in the areas of Deep Strike and C-UAS.“Both areas are critical to ensuring operational superiority in high-intensity conflicts,” the company said.

In addition, these areas are intended to serve as the foundation for closer cooperation with the prospect of establishing a joint venture.

At the same time, the company emphasized that these projects are only part of a broader strategic partnership program and expressed its support for the Ukrainian defense industry with the aim of ensuring independent production capabilities in Ukraine.

“MBDA will make a significant contribution to this process thanks to its extensive experience and expertise in the development and production of air defense system and guided missile weapons,” the press release noted.

For its part,“Ukrainian Armored Vehicles” will provide expertise in the design, development, integration, and production of various defense products. Specifically, this includes armored wheeled vehicles, mortar systems, ammunition, artillery shells, unmanned ground and aerial systems, as well as related components.

MBDA emphasized that the agreement reflects the parties' shared intention to leverage their strengths and expertise to address new challenges and opportunities in the interests of Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, MBDA is one of Europe's largest manufacturers of missile weapons and air defense systems. The group's shareholders include three major defense giants: the European aerospace group Airbus (37.5%), the British company BAE Systems (37.5%), and the Italian firm Leonardo (25%).

The company brings together missile manufacturers and production facilities in five countries-France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, and Spain.

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The group manufactures, in particular, Storm Shadow/SCALP and Taurus cruise missiles (through a joint venture between MBDA's German division and the Swedish company Saab), Meteor air-to-air missiles, Aster surface-to-air missiles, and other high-precision weapon systems.

In addition to manufacturing its own missile systems, MBDA Deutschland, through the COMLOG joint venture, provides Europe's first serial production and maintenance of Patriot PAC-2 GEM-T anti-aircraft missiles for NATO countries.

Photo: MBDA