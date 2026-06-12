Ukrainian Interceptor Drone Maker And Airbus Form Alliance To Strengthen Air Defense

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The company's press service said this to Ukrinform.

“SkyFall's partnership with Airbus is aimed at strengthening the protection of Ukraine's airspace against drone and missile attacks, while also reinforcing Ukraine's role as a leading European hub for defense innovation. The initiative will also contribute to the development of the European defense ecosystem by combining Western systems-defense expertise with battle-proven technological agility and efficiency to create next-generation defense solutions,” a SkyFall representative said.

The memorandum was signed during Europe's largest aerospace exhibition, the ILA Berlin Air Show, in the presence of German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

One of the key areas of cooperation will be integrating P1-SUN interceptor drones with the Airbus Air C2 airspace management system.

According to Airbus Defence and Space CEO Michael Schöllhorn, the alliance is intended to bridge the gap between traditional defense systems and rapidly developed innovations. Airbus will contribute systems expertise and command-and-control (C2) experience, particularly in integrated air and missile defense (IAMD), while the Ukrainian side will provide invaluable combat experience and technologies tested in real-world conditions.

The partnership also supports the broader goals of the European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI), Europe's air defense system, and underscores the importance of European technological sovereignty.

In addition, the SkyFall-Airbus alliance is expected to strengthen collective deterrence and long-term industrial solidarity by bringing advanced Ukrainian defense technologies to the European market.

-T missile manufacturer seeks to produce“Flamingo” missiles in Germany with Ukrain

As previously reported, Germany's Diehl Defence and Spain's Sistemas de Misiles de España (SMS) recently signed a memorandum of understanding to form a consortium for developing a next-generation interceptor missile capable of countering hypersonic targets.