Renowned British Artist David Hockney Dies At 88

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ANKARA, June 12 (NNN-Anadolu) -- British artist David Hockney, one of the most influential figures in contemporary art and a leading figure in the Pop Art movement, has died at age 88, his publicist said Friday, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

Hockney died peacefully at his home in London on Thursday, according to a statement from public relations firm Bolton & Quinn. He would have turned 89 next month.

The statement described Hockney as one of the most influential artists of the past century, whose seven-decade career was marked by experimentation across multiple artistic mediums.

Born in 1937 in West Yorkshire, northern England, Hockney studied at the Bradford School of Art before graduating with a gold medal from London's Royal College of Art.

He emerged as one of the defining talents of a new generation of British artists in the 1960s and became internationally known for his vibrant paintings, drawings and prints.

After moving to California in 1964, Hockney produced some of his most celebrated works, including a series of swimming pool paintings that became synonymous with his style.

His 1972 masterpiece, Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures), sold for $90.3 million at auction in New York in 2018, setting a record at the time for a living artist.

Hockney continued painting, exhibiting and experimenting with new techniques throughout his life.

His first exhibition at London's Serpentine Gallery is currently on display, featuring new works developed in collaboration with the artist. Future exhibitions at the Tate in London and Oslo's Munch Museum were also in development.

Widely honoured during his lifetime, Hockney was appointed to the Order of the Companions of Honour by Britain in 1997. Earlier this year, he became one of the few non-French citizens to receive the rank of officier in France's Legion d'Honneur.

The statement said Hockney is survived by his long-time partner Jean-Pierre Goncalves de Lima, two brothers and several nieces and nephews.

Known for his distinctive Yorkshire accent and outspoken personality, Hockney remained active until the end of his life.

"He smoked up to the end," his publicist said.

--NNN-ANADOLU