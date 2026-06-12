MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Maryland Remodeling Company, Charleene's Houses, Launches New Website for Baltimore County Homeowners Planning Major Renovations Charleene's Houses has launched a redesigned website with featured project profiles, space planning tips, and clearer pricing guidance to help Northern Baltimore County homeowners plan whole-home renovations with more confidence.

June 12, 2026 10:13 AM EDT | Source: GetFeatured

Phoenix, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2026) - Charleene's Houses has launched a redesigned website built to give homeowners a clearer, more guided way to plan a major renovation. The new site reflects the firm's design-first approach and makes it easier for families to understand the process before they ever pick up the phone.

With the new site, homeowners now have a more intuitive way to explore the company's services, understand the expectations for their projects, and start the consultation process. New features include an "Are We the Right Fit?" page that helps prospective clients decide whether the firm matches their project, along with transparent pricing ranges that set clear expectations from the outset.

The new site also highlights the company's project portfolio, featuring kitchens, home additions, and larger-scale residential renovations. These examples provide visitors with a clear view of the types and scope of projects Charleene's Houses manages and how the design-build approach is applied in practice.

The website launch comes at a time when the home remodeling company has observed that more homeowners are searching for design-focused renovations rather than run-of-the-mill upgrades. As such, demand has grown, and so has the need for providers who prioritize functionality, aesthetics, long-term value, and an active digital presence. The new website highlights Charleene's Houses' ability to manage larger, more complex residential projects, providing visitors with a clearer view of the company's design-build approach and tools to better understand project planning and engagement.

"Our whole approach is design-first, and the new site reflects that," said Charleene Doverspike, owner and founder of Charleene's Houses. "Homeowners can see our work, understand our process, and get a real sense of pricing before they reach out."

By maintaining a focus on design-build projects and a guided digital experience, Charleene's Houses continues to provide prospective clients with streamlined access to project details and planning resources, helping guide informed decisions for larger-scale renovations.

Looking ahead, the company plans to further strengthen its online presence and its presence across Towson, Ruxton, Lutherville, Timonium, Cockeysville, and Reisterstown, and surrounding communities.

About Charleene's Houses

Charleene's Houses is a woman-led, design-build remodeling firm serving Northern Baltimore County and surrounding communities. Founded by Charleene Doverspike, who has been transforming homes since 1987, the firm manages projects from design through construction to completion, specializing in kitchen remodels, home additions, and large-scale residential renovations. Charleene's Houses focuses on structured project planning, a design-first process, and an integrated client experience.









To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Media Contact:

Charleene's Houses

Charleene Doverspike

443-797-2813

3100 Sunset Ln

Phoenix , MD , 21131

United States



To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: GetFeatured