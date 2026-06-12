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Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund Announces June 2026 Quarterly Distribution


2026-06-12 11:34:17
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund Announces June 2026 Quarterly Distribution

June 12, 2026 10:29 AM EDT | Source: Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2026) - LDIC Inc. (the " Manager "), the manager of Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund (TSX: MDS) (the " Fund "), a closed-end investment fund, today announces the quarterly distribution of CDN$0.05923 per Class A unit and US$0.05261 per Class U unit. The distribution will be paid on or before July 10, 2026, to unitholders of record on June 30, 2026.

For further information please contact:

LDIC Inc.
Tel: (416) 362-4141
Email: ...
Website:

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund

MENAFN12062026004218003983ID1111250401



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