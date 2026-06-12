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WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL Health Technologies Corp.


2026-06-12 11:33:25
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:07 AM EST - WELL Health Technologies Corp.: Today provided a corporate update on its majority-owned subsidiary Circle Medical Technologies, Inc., highlighting continued growth in patient access and the resolution of a previously disclosed matter. WELL Health Technologies Corp. shares T are trading up $0.01 at $4.55.

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