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Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:46 AM EST - Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.: Announced the appointment of PJ Juvekar to its Board of Directors, effective June 8. Juvekar is a former top-ranked Wall Street analyst and accomplished business leader with more than 30 years of experience across capital markets, corporate strategy, and industrial sectors. He has developed extensive expertise in chemicals, agriculture, energy transition, climate technology, and broader industrial markets. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. shares T are trading up $122.80 at $1,691.00.
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