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Arras, Aritzia, Scotiabank At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Arras Minerals Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.50. Arras rose 41.2% on volume of 1,178,909 shares.
Aritzia Inc. (VTATZ) Hit a new 52-Week High of $168.42. Aritzia rose 3.1% Thursday on volume of 740,053 shares.
Bank of Montreal (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $235.44. No news alerts this morning.
Bank of Nova Scotia (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $116.73. Scotiabank rose 0.9% on volume of 408,802 shares
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Units CRT) Hit a new 52-Week High of $18.11. In late May, CT Real Estate REIT announced today that it has completed its previously announced issuance, on a private placement basis in certain of the provinces of Canada, of $300 million aggregate principal amount of series K senior unsecured debentures with a 5.5-year term and a coupon of 4.357% per annum. CT REIT intends to use the net proceeds of the Debenture Offering for the repayment of existing indebtedness, including the outstanding $200 million Series D Debentures, which mature on June 1, 2026, to pay down amounts owing under its credit facilities, and to retain the balance of the proceeds for general business purposes.
D-Box Technologies Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.14. D-BOX Technologies announced this week that they have entered into an agreement to bring D-BOX's premium haptic cinema experience to B&B Liberty Township in Ohio. B&B began operating this theatre in January 2026 after assuming the operations of the former CMX Cinemas at Liberty Center.
ADF Group Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $14.74. Wednesday, ADF rose 3.4% on volume of 54,688 shares
Exchange Income Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $127.53. Exchange Income rose 0.8% Friday on volume of 11,402 shares.
Knight Therapeutics Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $9.38. This press release is disseminated by Knight Therapeutics as required by Regulation 62-103 respecting the Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues regarding securities of Crescita Therapeutics Inc.
Kingsview Minerals Ltd. (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.69. Thursday, Kingsview announce the acquisition of the Goose Creek Property, a district-scale copper-gold project comprising 150 claim units covering approximately 39 km2 in southeastern New Brunswick.
Manulife Financial Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $56.33. Last week, Manulife rose 1.1% on volume of 11,707,005 shares.
Prime Dividend Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $15.06. Prime Dividend declares its monthly distribution of $0.10208 for each Class A share and $0.05667 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable June 10, to shareholders on record as at May 29.
Plaza Retail REIT Units PLZ) Hit a new 52-Week High of $4.56. Plaza Retail REIT announce that each of the trustee nominees proposed for election in its amended and restated management information circular dated March 25, were elected at Plaza's annual meeting of unitholders held on May 27.
Power Corporation of Canada (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $85.79. Tuesday, Power rose 2.0% on volume of 2,338,571 shares
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust REI) Hit a new 52-Week High of $22.96. Last week, RioCan REIT RioCan REIT announced the results of the votes from its annual meeting of unitholders. The total number of units represented by unitholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 159,806,744, representing 54.99% of RioCan's 290,615,339 outstanding units entitled to be voted.
Aritzia Inc. (VTATZ) Hit a new 52-Week High of $168.42. Aritzia rose 3.1% Thursday on volume of 740,053 shares.
Bank of Montreal (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $235.44. No news alerts this morning.
Bank of Nova Scotia (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $116.73. Scotiabank rose 0.9% on volume of 408,802 shares
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Units CRT) Hit a new 52-Week High of $18.11. In late May, CT Real Estate REIT announced today that it has completed its previously announced issuance, on a private placement basis in certain of the provinces of Canada, of $300 million aggregate principal amount of series K senior unsecured debentures with a 5.5-year term and a coupon of 4.357% per annum. CT REIT intends to use the net proceeds of the Debenture Offering for the repayment of existing indebtedness, including the outstanding $200 million Series D Debentures, which mature on June 1, 2026, to pay down amounts owing under its credit facilities, and to retain the balance of the proceeds for general business purposes.
D-Box Technologies Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.14. D-BOX Technologies announced this week that they have entered into an agreement to bring D-BOX's premium haptic cinema experience to B&B Liberty Township in Ohio. B&B began operating this theatre in January 2026 after assuming the operations of the former CMX Cinemas at Liberty Center.
ADF Group Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $14.74. Wednesday, ADF rose 3.4% on volume of 54,688 shares
Exchange Income Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $127.53. Exchange Income rose 0.8% Friday on volume of 11,402 shares.
Knight Therapeutics Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $9.38. This press release is disseminated by Knight Therapeutics as required by Regulation 62-103 respecting the Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues regarding securities of Crescita Therapeutics Inc.
Kingsview Minerals Ltd. (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.69. Thursday, Kingsview announce the acquisition of the Goose Creek Property, a district-scale copper-gold project comprising 150 claim units covering approximately 39 km2 in southeastern New Brunswick.
Manulife Financial Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $56.33. Last week, Manulife rose 1.1% on volume of 11,707,005 shares.
Prime Dividend Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $15.06. Prime Dividend declares its monthly distribution of $0.10208 for each Class A share and $0.05667 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable June 10, to shareholders on record as at May 29.
Plaza Retail REIT Units PLZ) Hit a new 52-Week High of $4.56. Plaza Retail REIT announce that each of the trustee nominees proposed for election in its amended and restated management information circular dated March 25, were elected at Plaza's annual meeting of unitholders held on May 27.
Power Corporation of Canada (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $85.79. Tuesday, Power rose 2.0% on volume of 2,338,571 shares
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust REI) Hit a new 52-Week High of $22.96. Last week, RioCan REIT RioCan REIT announced the results of the votes from its annual meeting of unitholders. The total number of units represented by unitholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 159,806,744, representing 54.99% of RioCan's 290,615,339 outstanding units entitled to be voted.
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