MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Minister for migration Colm Brophy has announced, with

A transit visa will also be required, if intending to transit through Ireland en route to another destination.

Commenting on this change, minister Brophy, said:

“This is a carefully considered decision that brings Ireland more closely in line with the approach taken in the United Kingdom and across Europe.

“Irish visa requirements are kept under continuous review. The aim is to strike the right balance between maintaining effective immigration controls and ensuring that people can continue to come to Ireland to visit, work, study, or join family members.”

Minister Brophy added:

“We recognise that changes of this nature may affect some individuals who may already have travel plans in place. There will be transitional arrangements for those people to help manage the change.”

The new visa requirement for nationals of Nicaragua, St Kitts and Nevis and Saint Lucia is part of an ongoing process to keep Ireland aligned with practices in the UK and the Schengen area.

This has seen the removal of the right of appeal for certain short-stay (Type C) visa refusals earlier this month, and the introduction of a visa requirement for nationals of Eswatini, Lesotho, Nauru and Trinidad and Tobago in 2025.

Transitional arrangements will be put in place, and nationals of Nicaragua, St Kitts and Nevis and Saint Lucia who have existing arrangements to travel to the State, are advised to check the Immigration Service Delivery.

The post Ireland announces visa requirements for Nicaragua, St Kitts and Nevis and St Lucia – effective June 15 appeared first on Caribbean News Global.