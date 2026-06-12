12 June 2026



Announcement no. 8



Pharma Equity Group prevails in international arbitration proceedings and is awarded EUR 10.5 million excluding interest and costs



Pharma Equity Group A/S ("PEG" or the "Company") today announces that it has received a final and binding international arbitral award rendered by the Danish Institute of Arbitration in the proceedings against Interpatium – Promoção Imobiliária LDA, Madeira, Portugal. The Arbitral Tribunal has ruled entirely in favour of PEG and awarded the Company EUR 10.5 million excluding interest and costs. Interpatium has also been ordered to bear the costs of the arbitration proceedings.



In its final and binding award, the Arbitral Tribunal concluded that PEG is entitled to payment of EUR 10.5 million from Interpatium – Promoção Imobiliária LDA as a result of the non-payment of the deferred purchase price under the relevant share purchase agreement.



The final award orders the respondent to pay:

. EUR 10,500,000 in principal

. Statutory interest from 29 December 2023 until payment is made

. EUR 385,649.54 in arbitration costs

. EUR 64,884.84, DKK 1,398,857.30 and USD 1,804.00 in legal and other costs



The Arbitral Tribunal further found that:

. Pharma Equity Group (formerly Blue Vision A/S) fulfilled its contractual obligations in connection with the transfer of the shares in Portinho S.A.

. The agreed purchase price was not paid.

. Interpatium is bound by the agreement.

. Interpatium is liable for the outstanding payment obligations and related contractual obligations.



The Arbitral Tribunal rejected the respondent's principal objections regarding the validity of the agreement and held that Pharma Equity Group is entitled to the full amount claimed of EUR 10.5 million.



The Arbitral Tribunal emphasized in the award that its decision was based on an independent and thorough assessment of the evidence, documentation and witness testimony.



Strong confirmation of a significant asset

For PEG, the award represents a significant legal and financial victory following more than two years of work documenting and pursuing the claim.



The award also establishes an internationally recognised and enforceable legal basis for PEG's claim and confirms the strength of the Company's legal position.



The Board of Directors considers the award to be a significant legal and commercial milestone for the Company.



Christian Vinding Thomsen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pharma Equity Group A/S, comments:

"We are very pleased with the outcome. The award is the result of a determined effort by management and the Company's advisors. It is particularly positive that the Arbitral Tribunal recognised PEG's position on all material issues and awarded the Company the full principal amount claimed. This decision is of significant importance to the Company and its shareholders."



The award was rendered by an international arbitral tribunal consisting of arbitrators from Germany, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates under the auspices of the Danish Institute of Arbitration.



Next steps

PEG will now, together with its legal advisors, initiate the necessary steps to seek recognition and enforcement of the award in the relevant jurisdictions. The Board of Directors will also assess the accounting implications of the award in connection with future financial reporting.



At this stage, the Company is unable to comment on the timing of any recovery process or the ultimate financial effect thereof. The Company will keep the market informed of any material developments relating to the enforcement and recovery process.



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