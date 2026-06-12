Nuera's Annual Juneteenth Fundraiser - Real Money For Real Change

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you shop at nuEra between June 8th and June 19th, you're not just buying cannabis. You're backing Black community initiatives and putting cash in the hands of those doing the work.

On June 19th specifically, every purchase of nuEra House of Brands or Flora Arbor sends 5% of gross sales directly to the Care Moore Foundation. That's not net. That's not profit. That's gross sales - because nuEra believes in writing real checks, not marketing math.

Why Juneteenth Matters More Than Ever

June 19th, 1865. The day enslaved people in Texas finally learned they were free - two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation. It's a day that represents both liberation and the painful reality of delayed justice.

Today, Juneteenth reminds us that freedom isn't just about laws on paper. It's about economic opportunity, community investment, and supporting organizations that create lasting change in Black communities.

The Care Moore Foundation: Where Your Money Goes

The Care Moore Foundation isn't another feel-good charity with overhead costs that eat donations. They're boots-on-the-ground organizers focused on economic empowerment, educational opportunities, and community development in Black neighborhoods.

When you buy nuEra House of Brands products or Flora Arbor products on June 19th, your purchase directly funds:



Small business development programs

Educational scholarships and mentorship

Community organizing and advocacy efforts Economic justice initiatives



How It Works: Simple, Transparent, Impactful

The Dates: June 8th through June 19th

The Deal: Shop any nuEra products during this period to support the cause

The Big Day: June 19th - 5% of gross sales from nuEra House of Brands and Flora Arbor goes directly to Care Moore Foundation

No complicated math. No hidden deductions. Just straight-up support for Black community organizations doing the work.

What You'll Find: Quality Products That Give Back

nuEra House of Brands

Our flagship line offers premium flower, concentrates, and edibles crafted right here in Illinois. Every product meets our strict quality standards, with full lab testing and consistent effects you can count on.

Flora Arbor

Small-batch cannabis with a focus on unique strains and artisanal cultivation methods. These products represent the craft side of cannabis - carefully grown, properly cured, and designed for connoisseurs who appreciate the details.

Both brands deliver the quality nuEra customers expect, and on June 19th, they deliver something more: direct support for community change.

Beyond June 19th: nuEra's Ongoing Commitment

This Juneteenth fundraiser isn't a one-off marketing stunt. It's part of nuEra's year-round commitment to social equity in cannabis. We believe the industry that was used to criminalize Black communities should now invest in their success.

That means supporting Black-owned businesses, advocating for expungement programs, and partnering with organizations like Care Moore Foundation that create real economic opportunities.

Make Your Purchase Count

Between June 8th and 19th, every nuEra location participates in this fundraiser. But June 19th is when your purchase packs the biggest punch - 5% of gross sales from our house brands goes straight to community organizing.

Visit any nuEra dispensary or shop online to browse our full selection of nuEra House of Brands products and Flora Arbor products. Your purchase supports community change.

Because freedom isn't just about what happened in 1865. It's about what we choose to do today.

About nuEra Cannabis:

nuEra Cannabis is Illinois' premier cannabis dispensary, offering a wide selection of premium products and expert staff to guide customers. Known for their commitment to quality and customer service, nuEra Cannabis provides a unique and enjoyable cannabis experience with convenient locations across Illinois. For further information, please visit .

Stay connected with nuEra on social media:

Twitter: @nuEraCannabis

Facebook:

Instagram:

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Which nuEra locations participate in the Juneteenth fundraiser?

A: All nuEra dispensaries across Illinois participate from June 8th-19th, with the 5% donation happening on June 19th specifically.

Q: Do I need to do anything special to participate?

A: Just shop nuEra House of Brands or Flora Arbor products on June 19th. The donation happens automatically - no codes or special requests needed.

Q: How do I know my purchase contributed to the donation?

A: Every purchase of qualifying products on June 19th automatically contributes 5% of the gross sale to Care Moore Foundation. We'll share the total donation amount after the fundraiser.

Q: Can I shop online for the fundraiser?

A: Yes, both in-store and online purchases of nuEra House of Brands and Flora Arbor products count toward the June 19th donation.

Q: What's the difference between gross sales and net profit donations?

A: Gross sales means 5% of the total purchase price goes to Care Moore Foundation, before any business expenses. It's a bigger, more meaningful contribution than profit-based donations.

Visit any nuEra dispensary to participate:

Chicago DispensaryEast Peoria DispensaryChampaign DispensaryUrbana DispensaryPekin DispensaryAurora DispensaryDeKalb DispensaryE. Dubuque DispensaryChicago Southland Dispensary

Contact:

Jonah Rapino

Director of Marketing

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at