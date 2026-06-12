JBS USA Announces Network Changes To Strengthen Operations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GREELEY, Colo., June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBS USA today announced the planned closure of two facilities in Pennsylvania and Tennessee. The company emphasized its commitment to supporting those affected as it makes targeted changes to strengthen operations for the future.

The closures include:



Beef production facility in Souderton, Pennsylvania (a suburb of Philadelphia) Value-added facility in Memphis, Tennessee

“These decisions are never easy because they directly affect our team members and the communities where we operate,” said Wesley Batista Filho, CEO of JBS USA.“We are deeply grateful to the team members at these facilities for their efforts and contributions over many years. Our focus right now is on supporting them with transparency, respect, and access to new opportunities wherever possible.”

JBS USA is implementing transition plans that include:



Opportunities for team members to apply for open roles at other company facilities across the United States

On-site support and resources to assist team members through the transition Continued engagement with local stakeholders and workforce partners



Investing in the Future While Strengthening Operations

JBS USA emphasized that these actions are part of a broader strategy focused on growth, modernization, and long-term competitiveness in the United States.

Over the past year, JBS USA has made significant investments in new facilities and improvements across the United States, including major expansions in Texas, Georgia, and Iowa. These projects are focused on growing our prepared foods and value-added capabilities, modernizing operations, and enhancing the company's ability to serve customers in the years ahead.

“JBS USA is investing heavily in the United States and in the future of food production,” Batista Filho said.“At the same time, we must ensure our operations are efficient, modern, and positioned to compete. By investing where we are growing and making difficult adjustments where needed, we are building a stronger and more resilient company.”

Earlier this year, JBS USA combined its beef and case-ready businesses into a more integrated platform designed to improve efficiency, enhance productivity, and expand value-added capabilities across its network.

Maintaining Service and Supply Continuity

Production from the affected facilities will be absorbed into other operations across its network, ensuring continuity of supply and service for customers.

JBS USA remains committed to U.S. agriculture and rural communities, working closely with producers and grower partners across the country.

Looking Ahead

Batista Filho said the company remains confident in its long-term outlook.

“Demand for high-quality protein continues to grow, and we are committed to meeting that demand as a reliable partner to our customers, producers, and communities,” he said.“These steps ensure we are better positioned to invest in the future, strengthen our operations, and continue delivering the products people depend on every day.”

About JBS USA

JBS USA is a leading global food company committed to delivering high-quality protein products while strengthening rural communities and supporting the nation's agriculture industry. Through initiatives like Hometown Strong and Better Futures, JBS invests in education, economic development, and the long-term vitality of the communities where its team members live and work.

Learn more about JBS at jbsfoodsgroup

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