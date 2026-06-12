Capillary Electrophoresis Market To Value USD 733.31 Million By 2035, Registering At A 5.38% CAGR SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, the Capillary Electrophoresis Market was valued at USD 393.29 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 733.31 million by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.38% during 2026–2035.”

The global capillary electrophoresis market has witnessed steady growth owing to the increased adoption of high precision analytical technologies across pharmaceutical, biotechnology and research sectors. Capillary electrophoresis has wide applications in DNA sequencing, protein analysis, biologics characterization, pharmaceutical quality control, as well as forensic testing and food safety testing. The continuous market growth across the globe has been fueled by the growing biologics development, uptick in funding for genomics research, and evolving regulatory requirements.









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Biopharmaceutical Testing and Genomics Research Fuel Market Expansion

The increasing commercialization of biologics coupled with the stringent regulatory requirements is expected to propel the demand for capillary electrophoresis for protein characterization, purity analysis, and lot release testing. Regulatory standards by the FDA, ICH, and European Pharmacopoeia continue to encourage the broad implementation across the pharmaceutical industry. Simultaneously, increasing investments in genomics, precision medicine, and molecular biology research expand the capillary electrophoresis market to the DNA studies, quality control, and forensics supporting long-term need for instruments and consumables.

Leading Market Players Listed in the Capillary Electrophoresis Market Report are:



Agilent Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

SCIEX (Danaher)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher)

PerkinElmer Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

Lumex Instruments

Analytik Jena GmbH

Harvard Bioscience

Helena Laboratories

Sebia

Tosoh Corporation

Analis Group

LECO Corporation

Cambrex Corporation

Anton Paar GmbH

Promega Corporation Sievers Instruments

Capillary Electrophoresis Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

Consumables segment dominated the Capillary Electrophoresis Market with approximately 58% share in 2025 due to the recurring replacement model whose bare fused-silica capillary replacement after a defined number of injection cycles. Instruments segment is the fastest growing due to the biopharmaceutical industry's systematic adoption of CE for biologics characterization globally.

By Mode

Capillary Zone Electrophoresis (CZE) segment dominated the Capillary Electrophoresis Market with 42.5% share in 2025 due to its position as the most universally applicable CE mode globally. Capillary Isoelectric Focusing (CIEF) segment is the fastest growing as monoclonal antibody charge variant profiling has become a critical quality attribute globally.

By Application

Nucleic acid analysis retained the dominant application position with 37.73% market share in 2025 owing to its role as the analytical workhorse of forensic DNA typing, clinical genetic testing, and NGS library quality assessment creates a consistently high-volume capillary consumable consumption category globally. Environmental and food safety testing is the fastest-growing application owing to the growing food contaminant monitoring programmes, pesticide residue limits, and environmental pollutant detection requirements globally.

By End User

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies retained the dominant end-user position with 35.5% market share due to the industry's systematic deployment of CE across drug discovery's pharmacokinetic sample analysis, clinical development's formulation characterization globally. CROs are the fastest-growing end user due to the pharmaceutical industry's progressive outsourcing of analytical method development globally.

Regional Insights:

North America is leading the market of global capillary electrophoresis with about 40% of the global revenues generated by the region in 2025. It is mainly due to the US having about 87.4% of North American revenue generation, with the reason being the developed health care system of the region along with investment in research and development.

The U.S. Capillary Electrophoresis Market was valued at approximately USD 137.49 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 256.16 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 6.42%. The U.S. holds the highest level of commercial value within the national CE market segment of North America, which accounts for about 40% of the global revenues. The U.S. units of Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, SCIEX, and Beckman Coulter represent the commercial CE space.

The Europe Capillary Electrophoresis Market is estimated to be USD 112.8 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 205.7 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.07% during 2026–2035. Europe is an advanced CE market, as a result of the European Pharmacopoeia's CE method monographs, EMA biopharmaceuticals characterization regulatory requirements, and the pharmaceutical industry's analytical chemistry investments.

The Asia Pacific region is growing as the fastest growing regional market in terms of capillary electrophoresis due to the growth in funding provided by the National Natural Science Foundation of China with a budget hike by 20% for studies in the field of life sciences up to USD 3.5 billion in 2024.

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Recent Developments:



2024: Agilent Technologies introduced dynamically coated capillaries in 2024 to enhance separation efficiency and reproducibility, reducing protein adsorption in biopharmaceutical analysis and improving CE performance for biologics characterization workflows. 2025: A leading U.S. research consortium received major federal funding in 2025 to integrate advanced CE systems into personalized medicine and genomics programmes, supporting multi-capillary CE deployment for large-scale DNA fragment analysis and NGS library quality assessment.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & BIOLOGICS QUALITY TESTING ANALYSIS – Comprehensive assessment of global regulatory requirements driving CE adoption in pharmaceutical manufacturing and biologics characterization.

GENOMICS RESEARCH INVESTMENT & LABORATORY ADOPTION INSIGHTS – Evaluation of funding trends, research infrastructure expansion, and analytical technology deployment across academic and clinical laboratories.

PRODUCT INNOVATION & AUTOMATION BENCHMARKING – Analysis of emerging CE instrument technologies, automation capabilities, software integration, and workflow optimization.

CONSUMABLES DEMAND & RECURRING REVENUE ANALYSIS – Detailed evaluation of capillary, reagent, cartridge, and buffer consumption trends supporting long-term market expansion.

END-USER PROCUREMENT & COMMERCIAL OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT – Strategic insights into purchasing trends across pharmaceutical companies, CROs, academic institutions, forensic laboratories, and food safety organizations. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & STRATEGIC MARKET POSITIONING – Comprehensive profiling of leading manufacturers based on technology innovation, product portfolios, partnerships, geographic presence, and commercialization strategies.

Capillary Electrophoresis Market Report Scope