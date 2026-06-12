Mcfadden Trachtenberg PLLC Named To Bloomberg Law's Leading Law Firms 2026 List

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)McFadden Trachtenberg PLLC (GreatLaw), a Houston-based boutique law firm serving clients across a broad range of industries, is proud to announce that it has been recognized by Bloomberg Law as one of its“Leading Law Firms for 2026”.

Bloomberg Law's Leading Law Firms recognition highlights firms that demonstrate exceptional performance across key measures of success, including financial strength, talent, growth, and innovation. The distinction reflects a firm's ability to deliver outstanding client service while adapting to the evolving legal and business landscape.

“We are honored for GreatLaw to be recognized by Bloomberg Law as one of its Leading Law Firms for 2026,” said Barry McFadden, Co-Managing Partner of McFadden Trachtenberg PLLC.“We are incredibly grateful to our clients, colleagues, and team members who have supported us throughout our 10 year journey as a firm.”

Founded in 2016, McFadden Trachtenberg has built a reputation for delivering sophisticated legal services with the responsiveness and efficiency clients expect from a modern law firm. The firm's attorneys advise businesses, governmental entities, contractors, entrepreneurs, investors, financial institutions, politicians, and individuals on a wide range of matters, including corporate transactions, commercial litigation, government and public law, commercial real estate, construction, golf course industry, lending and financial services, energy, aviation and employment law.

The firm's inclusion on Bloomberg Law's Leading Law Firms 2026 list follows a period of continued growth and expansion, reflecting GreatLaw's ongoing investment in talent, technology, and client service initiatives.

“It's incredibly fulfilling to be acknowledged for the hard work our team puts into every matter, for every client,” said Brian Trachtenberg, Co-Managing Partner of McFadden Trachtenberg PLLC.“This is what happens when a great group of people likes what they do, likes doing it together, and likes who we do it for every day.”

As McFadden Trachtenberg celebrates its tenth year in practice, the firm remains committed to delivering practical and innovative legal solutions to clients for many years to come.

McFadden Trachtenberg PLLC (GreatLaw) is a boutique law firm headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm provides strategic legal counsel to businesses, governmental entities, contractors, entrepreneurs, investors, financial institutions, politicians, and individuals in areas including corporate law, commercial litigation, governments and public law, mergers and acquisitions, commercial real estate, construction, golf course industry, lending and financial services, energy, aviation, and employment. For more information, visit GreatLaw.

McFadden Trachtenberg PLLC

4200 Montrose Blvd Suite 300 Houston, Texas 77006

7136886789

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Press Contact: Barry McFadden

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