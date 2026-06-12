Scan Logic Launches Apsync To Streamline Accounts Payable For Law Firms

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)New AI-powered solution expands Scan Logic's platform to automate and simplify the work-to-cash lifecycle

Seattle, Washington - June 12, 2026 - Scan Logic, a forerunner in legal finance automation, today announced the launch of APSync, an intelligent accounts payable solution designed specifically for law firms. Building on the success of BillSync, APSync extends Scan Logic's platform to streamline and automate the full financial lifecycle-from vendor invoice capture through payment-helping firms reduce manual work, improve accuracy, and gain real-time financial visibility.

Law firms continue to face increasing time requirements and complexity in managing vendor invoices, expense approvals, and payment workflows. APSync addresses these challenges by delivering a unified, AI-driven solution that integrates seamlessly with leading financial systems, including SurePoint, TABS3, Orion, Centerbase, and other core platforms.

“Law firms continue to evolve billing through AI Solutions, but accounts payable remains highly manual and fragmented,” said Scott McCarthy, Chief Innovation Officer of Scan Logic.“With APSync, we're bringing the same level of automation, intelligence, and control to AP that we've delivered with BillSync on the e-billing side. Together, they give firms a complete, end-to-end approach to managing their finances.”

APSync Key Capabilities Include:

Automated Invoice Capture - AI-powered OCR extracts and validates data from vendor invoices and expense submissions Streamlined Approvals - Configurable workflows ensure invoices are routed, reviewed, and approved efficiently Seamless System Integration - Direct integration with leading legal accounting platforms eliminates duplicate entry Expense Management - Supports firm-wide expense capture, including credit cards and reimbursements Third Party Administrator (TPA) Ready – Firms struggle to manage TPA invoices, tracking and processing, APSync manages this. Real-Time Visibility - Centralized dashboards provide insight into AP status, cash flow, and liabilities

APSync was developed with mid-sized law firms in mind, particularly those seeking to replace manual or homegrown processes with a modern, scalable solution. Early adopters are already seeing improvements in processing time, accuracy, and operational efficiency.

The launch of APSync represents a key milestone in Scan Logic's evolution from a services-based organization to a product-driven platform company. Combined with BillSync, APSync enables firms to manage both sides of the financial equation-payables and receivables-within a single, unified environment.

Availability

APSync is available immediately. Scan Logic will be showcasing APSync at upcoming industry events.

About Scan Logic

Scan Logic is a legal technology company focused on simplifying law firm finances. Its platform solutions, including BillSync and APSync, automate complex billing and payment processes, improve compliance, and accelerate cash flow. With deep expertise in legal operations and a growing network of platform and reseller partners, Scan Logic helps law firms operate more efficiently and profitably.

For more information, visit or contact

Scan Logic simplifies law firm finances with rapid deployment, full visibility across the work-to-cash lifecycle, and powerful solutions that streamline e-Billing and AP automation driving faster payments, improved realization, and measurable gains in revenue and efficiency.

Scan Logic

(708) 369-2689

Contact: John Gilbert

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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