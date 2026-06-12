UFO Files: After Years Of Sightings, Investigators Find A Recurring Orb Hotspot Over Northeastern US, Claims Report
The location, reportedly found after a tip from a resident and confirmed by visits from FBI agents, is being revealed as part of a third batch of UFO-related documents released on Friday under a declassification order issued by President Trump in February, the report stated.
The files regarding the Northeast site make no mention of any nearby military installation or sensitive facility that could account for the activity or suggest the use of advanced domestic or foreign technology, the report stated.Also Read | UFO files: Apollo 12 crew described seeing mysterious 'streaks of lights'
While the exact site remains undisclosed, the records describe it as a remote pond in a secluded area. Two FBI agents reportedly visited the man's residence in November 2024, where they observed multiple unexplained lights, the report noted.Here's what they said
A“white light” was observed that“danced around for less than ten seconds, moving side to side, and then disappeared,” the agents wrote in a report.
“Within the tree line to the west of [the informant's] home, there were other lights observed by Agents. On multiple occasions, [a special agent] observed white lights appear at the top of the tree line. These lights would pulse and flash” with a“white/blue hue and then disappear,” the file says.Also Read | US recovered '4 alien species' from crashed UFOs, ex-CIA-linked physicist claims
According to the New York Post, the two agents also described witnessing“plumes of broad light that appeared for several seconds, followed by flashes of red or white light that moved in an erratic pattern before disappearing,” and that a“bright white light above a bright red light at the far end of the pond hovered at a approximately tree-top height, moved quickly from right to left, disappeared, then re-appeared simultaneously where it had first appeared, moved quickly from right to left and disappeared again. Both Agents observed this activity.”Also Read | David Wilcock harassed by 'cyber-stalkers'? Corey Goode drops shocking claims
Earlier releases of UFO files have also documented reports of orb sightings in western parts of the United States, including incidents last year involving officials in a restricted mountain region, the New York Post reported.
According to a May disclosure, an intelligence officer described glowing orbs appearing near a helicopter and seemingly multiplying. An infrared device reportedly detected heat signatures from some of these objects, the report stated.
In that incident, fighter jets were deployed to investigate the sightings. The officer later said he was“virtually speechless,” adding that the orbs appeared to alter speed and even“chase” the aircraft.
(With inputs from the New York Post)
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