CEC Gyanesh Kumar Discusses Communication Strategies With Media Officers

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Friday underscored the importance of timely communication while discussing information dissemination strategies with over 350 media and communication officers of the ECI at a conference here.

He said that media and communication officers should ensure their communication is timely, easy to understand, and based on facts and law.

Gyanesh Kumar stressed that in the recently concluded elections in five states, there was an unprecedented level of public participation since independence.

He was speaking at the Election Commission of India's (ECI) one-day Conference for Media and Communication Officers, bringing together MNOs and SMNOs from all 36 States/UTs, along with District Media Nodal Officers/District PROs from States/UTs where Phase-III of Special Intensive Revision is underway and poll-bound States.

Over 350 Media and Communication Officers, including Media Nodal Officers (MNOS) and Social Media Nodal Officers (SMNOs) and District Media Nodal Officers/District PROs, participated in the programme, said an official statement.

Apart from CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi addressed the participants during the conference.

In his address, Election Commissioner Sandhu said that communication should focus on impact rather than just input.

Addressing the participants, Election Commissioner Joshi said that the officers play an important role in ensuring that the Commission's rules, instructions, and guidelines reach the public in a readily understandable format.

The conference began with a wide overview of communication strategies across the election cycle from roll to poll, ECINET, important constitutional provisions, laws and recent apex court orders and their interplay with the media, the statement said.

Practical sessions were also held on planning press notes, amplifying them through media and social media, tackling misinformation and narratives, engaging young electors through ELCs, and communicating ECI initiatives to the public.

The one-day conference facilitated the sharing of experiences by officers from States that recently went to the polls and the dissemination of best practices.

The sessions were also followed by a question-and-answer session between the participants and the Commission, chaired by CEC Gyanesh Kumar, the state said.