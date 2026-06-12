Bihar: Neeraj Kumar Slams Tejashwi Over Toilet Claim, Raises Rabri's Jewellery Row

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, June 12 (IANS) Neeraj Kumar, chief spokesperson of Janata Dal (United) and MLC, launched a sharp attack on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) National Working President Tejashwi Yadav and the family of Lalu Prasad Yadav during a press conference at the party's state office in Patna on Friday.

Beginning his remarks by extending birthday wishes to Lalu Prasad Yadav and praying for his good health, Neeraj Kumar quickly turned critical of Tejashwi Yadav, referring to him as“Twitter Babua” (Twitter Boy).

He alleged that Tejashwi continued to spread misinformation, even on an auspicious occasion, and accused him of making false claims about the construction of a so-called VVIP toilet during the Chief Minister's Pragati Yatra.

Rejecting Tejashwi's allegations that Rs 7 lakh had been spent on a single toilet, Neeraj Kumar said the opposition leader lacked accurate information because he rarely stayed in Bihar.

According to the JD-U leader, four toilets were constructed at a combined cost of approximately Rs 4 lakh, amounting to about Rs 1.56 lakh per unit.

Drawing a comparison with the previous Mahagathbandhan government, Neeraj Kumar claimed that during the Samadhan Yatra, when Tejashwi Yadav was part of the government, Rs 1.73 lakh had allegedly been spent on constructing a single toilet. He questioned why Tejashwi had not raised objections at that time.

The JD-U spokesperson also commented on the ongoing bungalow controversy involving Rabri Devi and RJD circles.

Referring to statements made by Bhojpuri singer Chhotu Chhaliya and RJD MLC Sunil Kumar Singh, Neeraj Kumar sarcastically questioned whether Rabri Devi had mistaken an ordinary stone for a diamond.

He argued that conflicting statements from RJD leaders had created confusion regarding the authenticity of the jewellery in question.

Calling the controversy a serious financial mystery, Neeraj Kumar announced he would write to the Economic Offences Unit to demand a high-level investigation.

He alleged that valuable jewellery and assets appearing from the Rabri residence at 10 Circular Road warranted closer scrutiny and demanded that those linked to the controversy clarify the facts publicly.

Earlier, Chhotu Chhaliya, during the birthday celebration of RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, claimed that former Chief Minister Rabri Devi reportedly rewarded him with a pair of diamond bangles for his impressive performance.