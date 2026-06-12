Naga Group Opposes Tripartite Oil Exploration Pact, Seeks Political Settlement First

MENAFN - IANS) Kohima, June 12 (IANS) The Naga National Political Groups (NNPG), an umbrella body comprising seven Naga organisations, on Friday opposed the tripartite agreement signed between the Centre, Assam and Nagaland to facilitate mineral oil operations in the Assam-Nagaland inter-state border areas.

In a statement, the NNPG asserted that ownership and control over natural and man-made resources form an integral part of the 'Agreed Position' signed between the Working Committee of the NNPGs and the Centre on November 17, 2017.

Citing provisions of the 2017 agreement, the Naga group maintained that any attempt to explore or extract natural resources in Naga areas before the conclusion of a formal political settlement would be“illegal and against the agreed principles”.

In the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in New Delhi on Thursday between the Government of India and the governments of Assam and Nagaland to facilitate mineral oil operations in the Assam-Nagaland boundary areas. Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio were also present on the occasion.

The Home Minister stated that the agreement would open significant opportunities for oil and natural gas exploration and mineral mining, while removing a major hurdle to realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a prosperous, economically vibrant Northeast.

Shah said the entire Northeastern region is moving forward with the spirit of“Nation First” and that the agreement reflects both states' commitment to cooperation and development. He noted that Assam and Nagaland had agreed not to allow any impediment to India's oil exploration efforts and would instead advance on the path of mutual cooperation, as these resources constitute part of the nation's wealth.

The Home Minister further stated that with the signing of the MoU, the current extraction capacity of around 1,000 to 1,500 barrels per day has the potential to increase more than tenfold in the coming years.

Referring to the provisions of the 2017 agreement, the NNPG statement said that the“status paper” agreed upon between the Government of India and the Working Committee of the NNPGs clearly states that“ownership and transfer of land and its resources, both man-made and natural, including mines and minerals, fossil fuels, petroleum and natural gas and any new finds, and Nagaland shall be the apex body to legislate”.

“Previous agreements with the NNPGs imply a post-solution Nagaland government. Unless a Naga political settlement is officially signed across the table, any attempt to explore natural resources in Naga areas anywhere is illegal and against the agreed principles,” the statement said.

The NNPG further asserted that it would ensure,“peacefully or otherwise”, that no company, whether national or international, extracts crude petroleum reserves from Naga soil before a political settlement is reached.

The statement also questioned the rationale for revenue-sharing arrangements involving Nagaland's natural resources, arguing that they serve only a few individuals rather than the broader Naga population.

“Revenue sharing between Nagaland and Assam, or with any other state, is a profit motive of a few and not in the interest of the Nagas,” the statement said. It further asked why Nagaland should share revenues generated from its resources with Assam when Assam does not share its oil revenues with Nagaland.

The NNPG maintained that the concerns and opposition expressed by various Naga tribes and civil society organisations regarding oil exploration and extraction are justified under the present circumstances.

At the same time, the Naga group said that prospecting firms and energy companies could become reliable partners of the Naga people in the post-settlement period once a political solution is formally concluded.

“The question is, when will the Government of India officially sign and declare the Naga political settlement after having acknowledged and appreciated Naga history and identity?” the statement asked.

“Nagas have the inborn talent and the experience to partner with the Government of India in the strategic eastern sector. The political leadership of India must answer the Naga people,” the statement added.