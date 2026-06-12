Assam Rifles Conducts Drone Awareness, Security Exercises For CISF Personnel In Tripura

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, June 12 (IANS) The Assam Rifles conducted a demonstration on drone operations and emerging aerial threats for personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Agartala, officials said on Friday.

A defence spokesperson said that the drone awareness session focused on contemporary security challenges faced by the CISF and explored effective ways to counter them through timely detection, swift response and coordinated action.

The interaction covered drone identification, detection and mitigation techniques, safe interdiction procedures, legal aspects governing drone operations and practical measures required to safeguard critical aviation infrastructure, he said.

According to the spokesperson, the lecture sessions also highlighted the importance of inter-organisational synergy among the Assam Rifles, CISF, airport authorities and other stakeholders to strengthen overall security preparedness.

The initiative underscored the spirit of collective responsibility towards national security, with emphasis on unity, vigilance and coordinated response to emerging threats, the official pointed out.

He said that senior officials and CISF personnel appreciated the session, which reinforced the importance of seamless coordination and preparedness in ensuring the nation's security.

Meanwhile, the Assam Rifles earlier also conducted a multi-agency training exercise at the MBB Airport in coordination with the CISF to enhance coordination, preparedness and response among security agencies deployed at the airport.

A defence spokesperson earlier stated that the training exercise was aimed at strengthening inter-agency synergy and improving the operational readiness of personnel responsible for securing critical infrastructure.

During the exercise, Assam Rifles personnel shared their expertise in security drills, response protocols and coordinated action during contingencies, enabling participating agencies to further refine their response mechanisms.

The joint training programme provided a platform for personnel from various agencies to practise coordinated drills, exchange best practices and enhance situational awareness in dealing with potential security threats at the airport, the spokesperson added.

The exercise reaffirmed the commitment of the Assam Rifles and the CISF to ensuring robust security and seamless coordination among agencies tasked with safeguarding vital installations.

The Assam Rifles reiterated its commitment to assisting the civil administration and sister security agencies through capacity-building initiatives and preparedness programmes aimed at effectively responding to emerging security challenges.

According to the defence spokesperson, with the increasing use of drones across both civilian and security domains, the programme was designed to familiarise CISF personnel with the evolving challenges posed by unmanned aerial systems and equip them with the necessary skills for an effective response.

Experts from the Assam Rifles briefed participants on various types of drones, their capabilities and the security risks associated with their misuse.

Special emphasis was placed on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), including drone identification, threat assessment and appropriate countermeasures during potential drone-related incidents.

Officials noted that such joint training initiatives are crucial for strengthening inter-agency coordination and enhancing operational efficiency among security forces.

The programme not only improved technical awareness among CISF personnel but also boosted their confidence in handling drone-related situations and security contingencies.

The Assam Rifles continues to undertake such capacity-building initiatives as part of its commitment to maintaining a high level of preparedness and fostering greater synergy among security forces operating in the Northeastern region.

The CISF is responsible for securing several airports in the Northeastern region, including the MBB Airport in Agartala.

In another initiative aimed at enhancing technological and operational capabilities, the Assam Rifles recently conducted an intensive two-day drone exercise in Nagaland's Peren district.

A defence spokesperson had said that the exercise was conducted under the Indian Army's Spear Corps at the Drone Training Node in Jalukie, with a focus on enhancing tactical surveillance capabilities and technical handling skills related to unmanned aerial systems.

According to the official, the training was specifically designed to improve inter-agency cooperation and enhance the operational readiness of personnel entrusted with the security of critical infrastructure and strategic installations.