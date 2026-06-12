South Sudanese Youth Demand Inclusion In Shaping A More Peaceful Future

Calls for unity, reconciliation, and the systematic inclusion of young people in governance architecture dominated the third annual convention of the Central Equatoria State Youth Union.

Held under the theme "Youth are the Lead Actors for Sustainable Peace and Development," the three-day forum served as a safe space for young leaders to deliberate on shared efforts to build a brighter future for conflict-prone South Sudan.

“We must rise above communal differences to successfully claim our rightful place in building peace, unity and democracy,” said Aggrey Duku Arcangelo, Chairperson elect of the State Youth Union.

Addressing the delegates, Jackson Ariap, Assistant Bishop of the Juba Episcopal Diocese, urged the youth to channel their energies into national development. "You are the real architects of peacebuilding in this nation. Say no to division, conflict, and corruption,” he said.

In a statement delivered on his behalf by Gender Advisor Maria Guli Zaharia, the Governor of Central Equatoria State, Emmanuel Adil Anthony, highlighted the government's commitment to youth empowerment through education, vocational training, and technology. He pressed young people to shun criminal activities and embrace dialogue.

The Governor's statement also strongly emphasized that gender inclusion is vital for sustainable peace. "If young women are empowered, communities and nations prosper, and families transform," the statement noted.

For his part, UNMISS Head of Field Office for Central and Eastern Equatoria states, Christopher Murenga, underlined that effective youth participation in the political and civic life of a nation begins at the grassroots.

"UNMISS has been supporting youth to become active participants in peacebuilding and national reform processes," said Mr. Murenga. "This is achieved by institutionalizing activities that expand political and civic space from the grassroots up, ensuring equitable participation in conflict mitigation, mediation, and social cohesion."

Mr. Murenga also urged young South Sudanese to leverage technology responsibly to boost the country's social economy, secure jobs via the gig economy, and counter negative narratives. "Apart from just sharing information, technology can help fight misinformation, disinformation, and hate speech," he added.

South Sudan's Vice President and Chair of the Economic Cluster, James Wani Igga, closed the event by urging youth to champion mutual respect.

"You should show leadership by being an example for others to emulate," said Vice President Igga. "Every young South Sudanese should put the country's interest above all else.

"Complementing this vision, the State Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sports, Bush Buse, noted that his ministry is working with partners to train 1,500 young people in various professional skills this year.

The event concluded with the election of a new executive body and brought together over 150 participants. This included 95 youth delegates from across Central Equatoria, senior government officials, and civil society representatives. Discussions centered on leadership prerequisites, climate change, and the mandate of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

The convention was jointly funded by the UN Peacekeeping mission's Civil Affairs Division, the Central Equatoria State Government, Juba City Council, and the Future for Health Organization, among other partners.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).