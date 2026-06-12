Pok Crackdown: Leaders Say Region Part Of India, Won't Tolerate Atrocities On Civilians

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) Leaders across the political spectrum on Friday lashed out at Pakistan after dozens of people were reportedly killed in recent police action on protesters in several parts of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), saying that the region is an integral part of India and such "atrocities" on civilians won't be tolerated.

Talking to IANS, Congress MP Imran Masood said: "PoK is ours. It is called PoK because it is occupied by Pakistan. It is a part of Kashmir. The people there are facing atrocities, and they want to be part of India."

All India Muslim Jamaat President Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi urged the United Nations to intervene over the alleged violence in the region.

"Just because civilians were agitating against rising prices of goods, Pakistani forces mercilessly opened fire on them. I appeal the United Nations to interfere over such incidents taking place in PoK," he said.

Bareilvi also added: "Human Rights officials should visit those places, conduct an impartial investigation and tell the world about how the Pakistani Army are targeting innocent civilians."

Echoing similar view, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam said that PoK is becoming an "ulcer" for India.

"Every Indian wants the safety of civilians in PoK. It is a part of India and the broken part of Kashmir. It is high time that PoK is now returned to India and rejoined with Jammu and Kashmir. This will ensure the safety of people in that region as well as strengthen the sentiments of citizens here," he asserted.

JD-U National Spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said that with the increasing pace of development and employment opportunities in Kashmir, the people of PoK are feeling a sense of frustration with their current situation.

Comparing the situation in Pok to "volcanic eruption", the JD-U leader added: "The oppression by the Pakistan Army and authorities against Kashmiris in PoK continues unabated, and the situation now appears to be moving towards a volcanic eruption."

Samajwadi Party (SP) Spokesperson Ashutosh Verma echoed that "atrocities" are being committed on people in PoK.

"They need to understand that PoK is a part of India and we will not tolerate such acts. We are stand by the Indian government on this issue," he told IANS.