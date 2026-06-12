Delhi Police Recover 71 Stolen Mobile Phones, 45 Returned To Rightful Owners

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) Between the period of June 1 to 10, 71 stolen mobile phones have been recovered by the Delhi Police, of which 45 have been returned to their rightful owners, officials said on Friday. The rest of the recovered mobiles are being verified for handover.

An official statement said that as part of a significant citizen-centric initiative, the Mobile Crack Teams of all Police Stations and Special Units of New Delhi District police have achieved success in tracing and recovering lost and stolen mobile phones.

From June 1 to June 10, a total of 71 mobile phones were successfully recovered through sustained efforts, technical surveillance, field intelligence and meticulous verification.

Out of these, 45 mobile phones have already been handed over to their rightful owners, bringing immense relief and satisfaction to citizens who had lost their valuable devices.

According to the police, the recovery drive was carried out under the close supervision of all SHOs, Inspector/Special Staff, Inspector/AATS and ACP/Connaught Place.

The dedicated Mobile Crack Teams worked relentlessly by leveraging modern technological tools, technical analysis and coordinated field efforts to trace and recover the devices.

Investigators said that out of the 71 mobiles, 13 mobile devices have been recovered from the North Avenue, 10 from Barakhamba Road, nine from Kartavya Path, eight from Mandir Marg, five from South Avenue, five from Tughlaq Road, five from Tilak Marg, three from Parliament Street, three from Connaught Place and two from Chanakyapuri area.

Officials said the remaining recovered mobile phones are presently undergoing verification and ownership confirmation.

Necessary legal and procedural formalities are being completed, following which the devices will be handed over to their respective owners at the earliest.

Delhi Police emphasised that the successful recovery and return of these mobile phones reflects its commitment towards technology-driven policing, effective grievance redressal and citizen welfare.

Such initiatives not only help restore valuable property to citizens but also strengthen public confidence in policing services.