Shivakumar Meets HM Amit Shah, Seeks Centre's Support For K'taka

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, June 12 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and submitted a memorandum seeking the Centre's support for strengthening the state's security infrastructure, modernising the police force, and enhancing law enforcement capabilities.

During a meeting with the Union Home Minister in New Delhi, Shivakumar requested assistance for a range of initiatives, including the creation of additional India Reserve Battalions (IRBs), modernisation of prisons, infrastructure upgrades for police training institutions, utilisation of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for police-related activities, and installation of advanced surveillance systems.

Among the key demands raised by the Chief Minister was the approval of the proposal to confer the prestigious President's Colour award on the Karnataka State Police. The proposal was submitted to the Union Government on May 8, 2024, and is currently under consideration. Shivakumar urged the Centre to expedite the approval process, noting that the Karnataka Police is yet to receive the nation's highest honour for a police force.

The Chief Minister also sought approval to establish two additional India Reserve Battalions in Vijayanagara and Ramanagara districts. A proposal involving an estimated expenditure of Rs 243.87 crore was submitted to the Ministry on February 4, 2025.

To strengthen policing capabilities, Shivakumar requested early approval of a Rs 280-crore proposal submitted under the Assistance to States and Union Territories for Modernisation of Police (ASUMP) scheme for setting up Command and Control Centres and communication infrastructure in four major cities.

The memorandum further sought the inclusion of police-related activities under Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013, enabling police departments to access CSR funds for various initiatives.

Seeking improvements in police training infrastructure, the Chief Minister requested approval for a Rs 258.53-crore proposal to upgrade facilities at police training institutions in accordance with the gap analysis guidelines prescribed by the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D).

Shivakumar also urged the Centre to release Rs 20 crore during the 2025-26 financial year for prison modernisation, including the procurement of CCTV cameras, walkie-talkies, and other security equipment.

In addition, he sought support for extending the deadline for implementing Rule 52-A of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, in Karnataka and requested the Union Home Minister to take up the matter with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The Chief Minister also pressed for approval of a Rs 278.26-crore proposal under ASUMP for upgrading CCTV surveillance systems installed in police stations across the state, in line with directions and discussions before the Supreme Court of India.

Highlighting the growing threat of cybercrime, Shivakumar informed the Union Home Minister that the Karnataka government plans to establish the Karnataka Cyber Crime Control and Coordination Unit (K4C) at an estimated cost of Rs 360 crore. He said a detailed project report would be submitted shortly and requested the Centre's support and approval for the initiative.

The Chief Minister stated that these measures would significantly enhance Karnataka's policing, internal security, cybercrime prevention capabilities, and overall law enforcement infrastructure.